Youngmi Mayer is having a big moment on social media
Mayer’s Podcast, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter profiles are getting recognition for their insight on how the pandemic is affecting Asian culture.
Youngmi Mayer takes a break in her Manhattan apartment in New York and recounts her life in the pandemic. In between running a Chinese restaurant and raising her young son she is diligently entertaining the masses on all social media platforms. With her rising fame on Tik Tok, Twitter, Instagram, and her Feeling Asian Podcast it would appear as though she has been a professional entertainer for years.
Mayer has been an entertainer her whole life. Starting in childhood, she realized just how much she can reach people through humor by garnering the praise of her parents with her wit. As an adult she found herself honing in on her gift for gab throughout her life.
“I have a really old memory of being in preschool and I would make my teacher laugh,” she said. “I made jokes because I knew she would think it was funny. I remember her laughing so hard when I was four years old and she called my mom to tell her my joke.”
While she is a prolific social media entertainer and her passion is to be able to shed light on the topics that are shied away from in everyday conversations. In her podcast that she co-hosts with Brian Park, they feature new guests every episode and discuss life, culture, and society while being unabashedly candid about their opinions on every subject.
“I really enjoy saying stuff people don’t want to say,” she said. “Let’s all call out stuff. Which is a personality trait that I feel is useful for stand-up and the podcast.”
Mayer’s knack for entertaining and engaging a crowd led her to perform in nightclubs as a stand-up comedian in New York. Her nights of performing for jeering audiences would foreshadow the same treatment of a global audience and afforded her the experience of dealing with hecklers, something she has had to deal with online and in-person since the pandemic.
“When I first started standup comedy I had to get used to people heckling me on stage,” she said. “With my internet presence, I have to go through that process as well and get used to people saying worse things to me online.”
Mayer’s content across all of her platforms is rife with political, socioeconomic, and racial satire. However, in her podcast, she is also very vulnerable and sincere about her experiences growing up in Korea, moving to the United States, and the racially charged problems that have been exposed and amplified with the misconceptions of the coronavirus. She admits that her Tik Toks, Tweets, and Instagram posts are all ways to lure people to her podcast. While there is no shortage of comedic relief, her true desire for the podcast is to bring awareness to the dangers of racial inequality and the effect it has had on Asian Americans. In her podcast, she talks about how emotionally and mentally taxing it has been on the Asian community to deal with the misconceptions and briefly recounts her own experiences.
“When the pandemic started all of the white people at my kid’s school were visibly uncomfortable around me, and one woman asked me if my family was healthy,” she said. “And another time — this man right before the quarantine — I went into this restaurant and a man screamed at me and said, ‘you shouldn’t be in here you have the virus.’”
“Feeling Asian” has over 70 episodes since Dec. 2019 and features musicians like Bohan Phoenix, fellow comedians, doctors, and best-selling authors like Mary HK Choi. The podcast focuses on mental health and the issues that arise in a society as an Asian American but also as a mother, business owner, struggling artist, daughters and lovers. While there is no shortage of comedic relief while covering their experiences in the pandemic, Mayer is also a voice of reason and healing for her listeners. Her TikTok has over 1 million likes. The “Feeling Asian” podcast has over 6,000 followers each month. She plans to continue releasing new episodes each Wednesday on the podcast and has significantly ramped up her content on TikTok and Instagram.
“ I really want people to listen to the podcast,” she said. “I can really get into the topic and lure people into listening to these deep layer conversations and hopefully understand that Asian people are not stereotypes.”