X reacts to the ‘Clayface’ teaser trailer.

05/09/2026 Uncategorized

On April 22,  Warner Bros. and DC Studios released the first trailer for its upcoming R-Rated  body horror film “Clayface”,  which focuses on the origins of the titular Batman villain.

The teaser was accompanied by a horrifying poster, posted by DC Studios CEO James Gunn, gardening more than 238,000 likes on X.

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The teaser highlighted many of the body-horror aspects anticipated to be in the film, including the character’s grotesque transformation.

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Many expressed excitement about the film, partly due to the involvement of director James Watkins and writer Mike Flanagan, both known for their work in the horror genre.

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“Clayface” is also breaking the superhero project mold with a smaller budget and few familiar faces in the cast , which makes some feel even more confident in the film.

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It also didn’t take long for the memes to come out.

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Lastly, viewers were excited to see a peak at Clayface’s iconic mace.

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“Clayface” releases in theaters on October 23, 2026

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