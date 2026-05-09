X reacts to the ‘Clayface’ teaser trailer.
On April 22, Warner Bros. and DC Studios released the first trailer for its upcoming R-Rated body horror film “Clayface”, which focuses on the origins of the titular Batman villain.
The teaser was accompanied by a horrifying poster, posted by DC Studios CEO James Gunn, gardening more than 238,000 likes on X.
#ClayfaceMovie only in theaters October 23. pic.twitter.com/CwgZFYQSXK
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 22, 2026
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The teaser highlighted many of the body-horror aspects anticipated to be in the film, including the character’s grotesque transformation.
‘CLAYFACE’ goes full body horror in the DCU. pic.twitter.com/2DmBklouaY
— DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) April 22, 2026
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Many expressed excitement about the film, partly due to the involvement of director James Watkins and writer Mike Flanagan, both known for their work in the horror genre.
written by Mike Flanagan and directed by James Watkins who made Eden Lake… horror fans are gonna be tuning in https://t.co/b9NbWKZDvU
— 𖤐 Bri 𖤐 (@BriAnimator_) April 22, 2026
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“Clayface” is also breaking the superhero project mold with a smaller budget and few familiar faces in the cast , which makes some feel even more confident in the film.
a mostly unknown cast on a $40M budget, yeah this might be generational https://t.co/7dUWXhBi9M
— Axel🦇 (@AxelTalksFilm) April 22, 2026
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It also didn’t take long for the memes to come out.
Clayface (2026) pic.twitter.com/DSfxxfO91Z
— Gotham_Guy 🇲🇽 (@AlCJ200228) April 22, 2026
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Lastly, viewers were excited to see a peak at Clayface’s iconic mace.
I can picture the crowd cheering when this scene happens #Clayface pic.twitter.com/tYvqzDoEDH
— DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) April 22, 2026
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“Clayface” releases in theaters on October 23, 2026