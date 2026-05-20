What do first generation students carry in their backpack?
Navigating college without a roadmap, first generation students balance pressure, responsibility and strength
First generation college students experience a whole new world. While walking through campus not only are they holding onto their backpack. They are holding onto the hopes, dreams and sacrifices of their family and those that helped them get to where they are.
A college experience is its own world. For those students that their parents attended college, office hours, FAFSA, full time and part time may be words that they grew up hearing. That is not the case for first generation students.
The majority of the time, applying to school and financial aid are done alone. They are forced to learn by trial and error when asking questions and making mistakes along the way.
For Faviana Tagele, a biology major at Saddleback, it was also hard to find a counselor.
“They are usually very busy. I am trying to find one right now and they are all booked up,” Tagele said.
This may not only be the case for some, as few find it harder to navigate as well compared to high school.
“Usually because in high school, they usually tell you where your classes are, where you have to go, where you have to do this. And community college, especially, they’re like, here you go,” said Alma Cruz, a first generation student at Saddleback.
Many first generation students feel this pressure and responsibility to succeed, not only for themselves but for their families. Many of their parents have either worked multiple jobs or not have gotten an education. College is not just a way out but an achievement for the whole family.
“I think about my family and all that I’ve been through and where I want to be,” Tagele said.
On top of this responsibility comes financial concerns. Many have to balance classes while working, the cost of tuition and contributing to their home. At times, it may feel like living between two worlds as family members may not understand the demands of college life.
Despite this, being a first generation student comes with a deep pride in their achievements that is not defined by their struggles but their resilience to overcome obstacles.
“My parents didn’t have the same opportunities as I did,” Cruz said. “So it’s a very big thing to do.”
While being a first generation student at saddleback there are a couple of programs to help so students know they are supported. For example, the Disabled Students Programs and services (DSPS) and the Extended Opportunity Program and Services (EOPS).
While there are requirements such as being a full-time student and qualifying for the California Promise Grant through financial aid or the California Dream Act or a 504 plan that may help waive the 12-unit requirement to be in the program.
In addition, different workshops are also provided for students.
”EOPS had a self-love self-care workshop this semester. And so we had Laura’s House come and they had a presentation regarding boundaries, relationships, and then also talked about taking some time to practice self-care,” said Angie Veliz, the program specialist at Saddleback college.
So while this journey may seem overwhelming, first generation students continue to push forward with the help and resources from school and their own determination to be the change.
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