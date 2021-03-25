UCLA student from Costa Mesa charged for participating in the Capitol Riot
Footage shows Christian Secor sitting in then-Vice President Mike Pence’s Senate chair
Christian Secor was taken into custody by the FBI on Feb. 17. After footage of Secor sitting at the head of the Senate chamber of then-Vice President Mike Pence began circulating the internet. Secor was found hiding in his mother’s townhouse in Costa Mesa, California, after the swat team swarmed the home on Tuesday after 11 anonymous tips were made to the FBI.
The 22-year-old student faces several charges, including assaulting and resisting a police officer, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding. He is currently being held without bail in Costa Mesa. Secor is known as the founder of an ultra-right-wing group at UCLA called America First Bruins.
On and off-campus, he is known for his extreme ideologies. Openly, Secor has expressed in his ultra-right-wing group and on Twitter that he wants America to become a whites-only nation. On DLive, a live streaming service, he is known as “Scuffed Elliot Rodger,” paying homage to the 2014 Isla Vista mass murderer and University of California, Santa Barbara student.
Students at UCLA know very well who Secor is. Many people on campus were skeptical of him, and some expressed a deep fear of him and the group that UCLA allowed on campus.
“UCLA believes the insurrection on Jan 6. was an attack on our democracy,” UCLA said in a statement. “As an institution, UCLA is committed to mutual respect, making decisions based on evidence and using rational debate, not physical violence.”
On Feb. 29, 2020, Secor posted on Twitter that he was an intern for conservative blogger and political commentator Michelle Malkin, an ally of the white nationalist group “Groypers.” The group emerged following the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017 that left three victims dead.
Secor also participated in the destruction of the Atascadero Monolith, which was discovered on Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California, San Luis Obispo County on Dec. 2, 2020, and was replaced by a cross on Dec. 3, 2020.