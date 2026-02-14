U.S. interest in Greenland deeper than just another of trump’s obsessions
In January, the Trump administration aggressively pushed for an acquisition of the island of Greenland from Denmark, with some in government– including the president himself even implying military use could be an option.
This is not the first time the possibility of American flags flying over Greenland’s tundras and glaciers has been brought up.
After the 1867 purchase of Alaska from Russia, Secretary of State William H. Seward explored the possibility of acquiring Greenland, viewing the Arctic island as rich in natural resources and strategically valuable as the United States expanded its global influence.
A U.S. Coast Survey report highlighted that potential, but Congress and the American public were not convinced, and rejected the idea.
Interest resurfaced again in 1910 when U.S. diplomats, led by Ambassador to Denmark Maurice Egan, proposed a land swap that would have transferred Greenland and the Danish West Indies to the United States.
In exchange, Denmark would’ve been handed control of the Philippine islands Mindanao and Palawan.
This proposal never really materialized however, mostly due to shifting U.S. priorities and the onset of World War 1.
In 1917, the two nations reached a separate agreement in which the U.S. purchased the Danish West Indies, now the U.S. Virgin Islands, in a treaty affirmed by Secretary of State Robert Lansing, it explicitly stated the U.S. would formally recognize Danish sovereignty over Greenland.
The most significant premodern effort occurred in 1946 right after WW2. The U.S. had occupied Greenland during the war after Denmark fell under German control, renewing American strategic interest in the island.
President Harry S. Truman offered Denmark $100 million in gold for Greenland, citing its Arctic location and Cold War importance. Denmark declined, but the talks led to a 1951 defense agreement granting the U.S. a permanent military presence, including Thule Air Base, now known as Pituffik.
That history brings the issue to the present. In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has escalated calls to acquire Greenland, citing national security concerns and Denmark’s ability to defend the island.
The push has drawn strong backlash from Danish and Greenlandic officials and residents, with protests erupting in the capitals of Greenland and Denmark over what they described as American aggression.
Speaking at a Jan. 10th news conference, Trump dismissed the criticism and insisted the United States would obtain the island regardless of international opposition.
“We are going to do something in Greenland, whether they like it or not.” Trump said, “Because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.”
On Jan. 21st however, Trump announced he had reached an agreement with NATO and the Danish government regarding Greenland, temporarily settling the issue. He described the arrangement as “a very good deal for everyone involved.”
Still, history suggests it may not be long before the United States once again turns its attention to the island.
