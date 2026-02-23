Tustin video game store embraces the past to stand out
As prices for video games, consoles and subscription services continue to rise, local video game stores are looking for new ways to navigate an increasingly competitive market.
Inflated prices have begun to push customers away, and while Businesses isn’t exactly booming for large retailers like Best Buy and Gamestop, independent game stores are still finding it harder to compete with larger chains that benefit from national marketing power, bulk pricing and large inventory and supply.
Price hikes across the industry have forced smaller stores to rethink how to attract customers and stand out from large corporate entities, one strategy that seemingly has been a big success is a focus on selling old retro systems and games.
“Our store is mainly focused around retro gaming,” said CJ Fortez, manager of Hidden Gem Games in Tustin. “We do have new stuff, but I think a majority of our customer base is focused on retro.”
Although large retailers notably GameStop often stock older games and consoles, they have faced criticism from customers over inconsistent inventory, overpriced prices and poor quality, with independent store owners saying that quality control is where they have a clear advantage.
“We take a lot of pride in our quality control,” Fortez said. “We clean our games, replace dead batteries and make sure they work properly, whereas at stores like GameStop they won’t do any of that.”
He also mentioned how thinking about the customer is important which includes making sure they get what they paid for
“People are paying high prices,” Fortez said. “They want to make sure it’s worth it for them.”
While local game stores may lack the marketing reach and sales volume of big-box retailers, many are finding that expertise, curated inventory and customer trust help set them apart. As gaming costs rise, independent stores are betting that nostalgia — and quality — will keep their business afloat in this unpredictable economic climate.
