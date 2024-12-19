Traditional Christmas dinner
Robert Ramirez
With the holidays coming up and students free from school and families coming togetherand enjoy a Christmas dinner. Christmas dinner is a good way to end the day, but what is a traditional Christmas meal? Is it a Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and ham or a simple dinner where families go out? Many families have their own traditions, but what is the most common dinner to have on Christmas?
“My family’s tradition is every Christmas we always have homemade Christmas cannolis from my grandmother’s recipes from Italy,” Taylor Hinkelman said.“Then we would close the night with some dessert and fellowship around the fire with family.”
Common Thanksgiving dinner is a classic dinner with mashtots, yams, and stuffing, this traditional meal is simple for other families to make because of all the traditional recipes that different families use. Another tradition is that families will do Thanksgiving dinner with ham instead of turkey.
“Our traditional Christmas dinner would be honey baked ham, yams, mash potatoes and sometype of of vegetable like green beans with bacon,” Ashley Nelson said. “Then we would end the day off with some type of deseert like pie with ice cream.”
Some families have their own traditionbs, such as making home cooked meals. Family traditions and family recipes are known to be an important aspect for families since the food has been in the family for years.
“Our traditional christmas dinner was glazed ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, brussel sprouts,” Zach Nelson said. “Then we try to end the night with dessert with different types of pies or ice cream as our dessert.”
Christmas dinner is known to be similar to Thanksgiving since it’s another way to bring families together for the holidays because of all the time off from school or work. “My family’s tradition is normally to have ham or beef stew with mashed potatoes,” Bubs Wineke said.. “Then we would end our night with some type of dessert, while having fellowship with family.”
The common meal for Christmas looks like a Thanksgiving meal but with a different main course. The interesting thing about the meal is that it’s not always the same dish, such as cannolis, and even the type of stew that others have said. Christmas dinner is up to family traditions and their loved ones’ recipes that brings everyone together.
