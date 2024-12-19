Top Winter break activites
Robert Ramirez lariat
Winter break is an exciting time for friends and family to spend quality time and celebrate the holidays together.Winter break is another great opportunity for everyone to catch up on school or work. There are many great aspects of winter break and the holidays, and it can be as simple as relaxing at home, hanging out with friendsor even getting a drink with loved ones.
“Nothing beats a glass of whiskey in one hand and a cigar in the other,”said Joseph Garcia(22 years old) , senior Saddleback College student. “While hanging out and having fellowship with boys at night around the fireplace.”
Winter break is a great time for people and students to have a chance to sit back and relax from the past semester or couple months from work. It’s also another great opportunity to have a setback or reset for the upcoming semester and the upcoming new year.
Holidays and the upcoming New Year is another thing to look for to see friends and family, and Christmas lights around the city. Family traditions are always fun things to look forward to as a family party, Christmas Eve or Christmas day celebration with family.
“I can’t wait to see my friends and family this break, especially after this long semester,” Jake Gardea said. “I also like hanging out with friends who come back from college and just take time to talk to them and catch up with them from the past semester.”
Another common thing that people like to do is sleep in and relax at home with TV or on their phone. It’s common for students to relax after a long semester and just to sitback and enjoy the free time they have during the break.
“For this break I’m planning on just staying inside and sleeping in for this break,” Annette Gomez said “I also can’t wait to lay or sit next to the fireplace while watching television with a hot cup of hot chocolate.”
During break, entertainment business thrive with people back and lots of free time to be able to hangout. Friends and family will go to the movie theater or people will have interest in seasonal ice skating with their loved ones.
“This break I am planning on making up the lost time and hours I missed from work,” Matthew James said. “It would be nice to make some money back for myself and gifts for others for this holiday season.”
Working during the break is a great way to make some money or make up the time you missed during the school year. Some students like the thrill of getting back to work and it’s the perfect time to pick up shifts with workers taking time off for the holidays.
“My favorite activity is to play videogames with friends and spend time with them,” Jack Heh said. “During the break is normally the perfect time for me to play since I have lots of free time and chance to play and talk to my friends.”
With the semester ending, the holiday season and winter break starting, there are lots of entertainment and activities to do with friends and family around. The holidays are an amazing time to enjoy time you have off, so enjoy it while it lasts until next semester begins. With the closure of this semester, Saddleback College wishes everyone a good Christmas and a good holiday break.
