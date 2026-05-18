Tips, tricks and an easy recipe for how to make cookies from scratch
One dessert everyone loves is cookies, so here’s a fast and easy recipe people can use to make homemade cookies!
Cookies are one of the most loved desserts by many people. But, many people don’t homemake cookies because it takes too long, the directions are confusing, or they don’t know what ingredients to get. This recipe will help you make 8-12 cookies easily from the comfort of one’s own home so the cookies are fresher when eaten and melt in your mouth.
The first step to the recipe is gathering the necessary ingredients. For this recipe, only nine ingredients are necessary. The dry ingredients needed are flour, sugar, salt, baking soda and chocolate chips.
The wet ingredients needed for the recipe are butter, brown sugar, eggs and vanilla extract. One tip is to have all the ingredients out before the baker starts to ensure that no ingredient is forgotten.
Additionally, it is important to follow the measurements to a tee to ensure that the recipe is done right so the cookies taste good. When the baker is ready to measure the ingredients out and mix them, have two bowls out: one for the dry ingredients and one for the wet.
This is so the consistency of the batter is smoother and there are no clumps of flour or sugar. Another tip: preheat the oven before starting to do the mixing so when the baker is done, they can bake the cookies faster. Preheat the oven to 375.
List of dry ingredients with their measurements:
- Flour: 1 cup and 2 tablespoons
- Sugar: ⅓ cup
- Baking Soda: ½ teaspoon
- Salt: ½ teaspoon
- Chocolate Chips: 1 cup, but is up to what the baker wants.
Start with putting the flour, sugar, baking soda and salt in a bowl. Mix until ingredients are combined. Wait to add the chocolate chips until the wet and dry ingredients are mixed together.
List of wet ingredients with their measurements:
- Butter: ½ stick softened
- Brown Sugar: ½ cup
- Vanilla Extract: ½ teaspoon
- Eggs: 1 egg
In the second bowl start by putting in the brown sugar, then the vanilla extract, then the egg. Before putting the butter in, be sure to soften it by putting it in the microwave for 15-30 seconds or until butter is not hard. Once the butter is softened, add it to the combination and mix thoroughly.
Once both bowls have all ingredients and are thoroughly mixed, slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Be sure to sure while combing the wet ingredients to ensure a smooth even texture with no lumps of the dry ingredients.
Once the two mixtures are combined and mixed very well, add the chocolate chips to the batter. Make sure to mix the chocolate chips in very well so there is an even distribution of chocolate chips in the cookies. Once mixed, it’s time to get the batter on a pan.
If available, it is best to bake the cookies on a cookie sheet on top of the pan. This is to prevent the bottoms of the cookies from getting overcooked or stuck to the pan. If a cookie sheet is not available, grease the pan with a non-stick cooking spray or with butter to try and prevent the cookies from sticking.
Grab some dough and make balls of dough and put them on the pan. Depending on how big or small the baker makes the ball of dough depends on how many cookies can be baked. Place the balls of dough a couple inches apart to make sure they don’t expand and combine into one cookie.
Once placed on the pan, bake for 8-10 minutes, or until golden brown. When taking the cookies out of the oven, let them sit for 2-3 minutes to make sure when they are taken off the pan, they don’t break.
Once this is done, the cookies are done and ready to eat!
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