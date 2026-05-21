The conclusion to an impressive season
The Saddleback College softball team capped off one of the most successful and memorable seasons in its history on Sunday, May 17.
They finished as runner-up at the 3C2A State Softball Tournament against Palomar College, the final score being 13-0, in the championship game in Bakersfield.
Playing their sixth game in four days, the Bobcats entered the title matchup with intense fatigue for understandable reasons, after an impressive run through the tournament’s loser’s bracket.
Palomar came into the championship with a 44-2 record and had outscored opponents 41-5 during the tournament swiftly took control of the game.
The opposing team scored 11 runs in just the first two innings with four home runs and establishing a lead Saddleback evidently could not overcome.
Despite the one-sided score, the Bobcats continued to compete with grit throughout the game. Saddleback managed three hits against Palomar’s, Kiara Flaviani, who struck out seven batters over five innings to improve her season record to 38-1. Colette Howren, Lehua Garcia, and Lola Winningham each recorded a hit for the Bobcats.
Palomar’s offense was led by Alexis Huey and Ava Alvarez. Huey finished 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored, and two RBIs, while Alvarez went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Kristina Deal also homered and drove in four runs as the Comets totaled 14 hits.
The championship game marked the end of a notable journey for Saddleback. After opening the state tournament with a loss to Northern California powerhouse San Mateo, the Bobcats responded with four consecutive victories, including a dramatic 4-3 win over San Mateo on Saturday night to capture the loser’s bracket title and earn a spot in the state final.
Some players were recognized for their outstanding tournament performances. Ka’ui Garcia was named the tournament’s Best Hitter, while Colette Howren, Kylee Cammarato, and Millie Maher earned All-Tournament Team honors.
Saddleback ends with a 36-15 record, tied for the fourth-most wins in a single season in program history. Although the Bobcats fell one game short of a state championship, their record this season and outstanding performances no doubt highlighted their capability on the field as arguably one of the program’s most memorable teams.
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