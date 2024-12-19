The best places to see Christmas decorations in Orange County
With Christmas only one week away, here are some of the best places to see holiday displays in Orange County.
Balboa Island
Balboa Island in Newport Beach is the perfect place to see Christmas decorations. In addition, the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade goes through Balboa Island.
Old Towne Orange
Old Towne Orange is typically very festive around the holidays with both homes and businesses going all out.
Eagle Hills, Brea
The Eagle Hills neighborhood of Brea is one that loves to break out the holiday decorations and show off their design skills.
Bramford St, Ladera Ranch
Bramford Street in Ladera Ranch is a community that loves to decorate for the holidays.
Nellie Gail Ranch, Laguna Hills
Nellie Gail Ranch in Laguna Hills is a place where you can find incredible holiday decorations on every street.
East Lake, Yorba Linda
East Lake in Yorba Linda has spectacular Christmas decorations for people to come by and see.
