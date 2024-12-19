The best places to see Christmas decorations in Orange County

12/18/2024 Uncategorized

Graphics by Mitra Andrews

With Christmas only one week away, here are some of the best places to see holiday displays in Orange County. 

Balboa Island 

Balboa Island in Newport Beach is the perfect place to see Christmas decorations. In addition, the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade goes through Balboa Island. 

 

Old Towne Orange

Old Towne Orange is typically very festive around the holidays with both homes and businesses going all out. 

 

Eagle Hills, Brea

The Eagle Hills neighborhood of Brea is one that loves to break out the holiday decorations and show off their design skills. 

 

Bramford St, Ladera Ranch

Bramford Street in Ladera Ranch is a community that loves to decorate for the holidays.

 

Nellie Gail Ranch, Laguna Hills

Nellie Gail Ranch in Laguna Hills is a place where you can find incredible holiday decorations on every street. 

 

East Lake, Yorba Linda

East Lake in Yorba Linda has spectacular Christmas decorations for people to come by and see. 

