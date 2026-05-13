Techniques to study for finals
With finals coming right around the corner, here’s some study techniques to help all students pass their finals. Finals are the week of May 18th, so it is best to start getting study habits right now so students can do the best they can when it comes to finals.
“I like flash cards because I can take them with me wherever I go,” said Maycie Pugh, a nursing major.
Flashcards are a great way to remember information. Writing a question or vocab word on the front and the answer on the back is a great way to retain information and study effectively.
“I use flash cards for chem, especially because it’s easy to separate what I know and what I don’t,” Elizabeth Larkin, biology major says.
Another method used is quizlets/kahoots. This is similar to flashcards but can be done in a more time efficient manner since a computer does most of the work for you.
“I use quizlet because it gives me lots of options to study,” Chloe Morales, business major says.
Another great way to make sure one gets all the information memorized is creating a study schedule. Students can make time to implement one or many different study techniques in their week to prepare for the test.
Another way to study is watching videos on the topic. For example if you are studying for stats, there are many different people and videos on different chapters and lessons for stats. Watching someone talk the student through the problem can help them remember step by step how to do it so when tests come they can use the same steps they practiced in the video.
Another common method to use is active recall. Active recall is the process of studying a chapter or unit then once finished writing down everything one can remember about the chapter.
Writing the information that is remembered down helps the brain remember it and can be used as a quick study paper later. It is also good to relook over the chapter and make sure nothing is missed on the paper the student wrote down everything on.
“I do active recall with the white boards and I rewrite my notes from memory and I do practice tests,” said Morgan Pullham, nursing major.
Many students also rewrite their notes to ensure that they have all necessary information memorized before the test.
“I like writing notes because it helps me retain knowledge,” McKenna Pugh, kinesiology major stated.
“I always look through my notes,” said Claire Whitcher, applied mathematics major states.
“I take notes and review the study guide,” said Bailey Pullham, kinesiology major.
Another method that works is teaching the subject to others. Whether you are talking to a parent, sibling or friend, talking them through the information can help your brain process what you are telling them and helps you teach it to yourself when taking the test.
“I like polisario. It’s when you’re studying with friends and you do 45 minutes of studying and 5 minutes of rest,” Aleena Ali, business major stated.
There are many different methods for students to utilize when preparing for finals. It is important to get these habits set now in order to prepare for finals to the best of their ability.
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