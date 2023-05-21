Stop going to Buffalo Wild Wings for your food, drinks, and entertainment
Many of us have gone into our local Buffalo Wild Wings and ordered a basket of wings and some drinks to watch a sporting event. And the same many of us that have gone in this chain of restaurants understand how much of a disappointing experience it all can be.
Most sports bar & grill chains lack in the departments of food quality, service times, and drink quality. Knowing this you may try to go to a local sports bar & grill but with so many to choose from and very little time to waste before the game starts you probably want a great quality establishment.
“Wild Goose Tavern is one of the best sports bars in Costa Mesa,” from Three Best Rated, “Wild Goose Tavern has an excellent team of skilled and friendly staff. In addition to traditionally crafted cocktails using simple yet high-quality ingredients, guests will find a selection of draft and bottled beers, as well as shelves of single-barrel whiskeys and small-batch spirits”
Here’s a guaranteed spot that won’t disappoint you. With several large flat-screen TVs, a great priced & tasting menu, and bar games you’ll find it hard to find something to enjoy. Not only can you enjoy Wild Goose during the day but at night as well after the kitchen is closed.
Although they had a questionable first selection I have to agree with the team at threebestrated.com and their opinion on the Wild Goose Tavern. I’m not sure how anyone in the past ten-plus years has gone into a Hooters for anything other than a job.
