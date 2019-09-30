Stand against domestic violence with Laura’s House
Don’t just say you’re an advocate, take action.
Laura’s House is an organization in Ladera Ranch that provides shelter and resources to victims of domestic violence.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, “On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.”
The services Laura’s House offers includes emergency shelter, therapy, children’s programs education and 24/7 hotline. Additionally, they provide a variety of volunteer opportunities.
Donations and volunteering at their resale stores are appreciated; however, for those willing to be more involved, the organization is providing a 40 hour training course Fridays and Saturdays from October 11th through the 25th at Saddleback.
Laura House‘s website describes how the training prepares one to help clients directly while it “… gives basic knowledge from which to build expertise and experience of options available to battered individuals, understanding of the dynamics of battering, and a philosophy of empowerment.”
Nowadays, we are disconnected from the struggles of others, through this training, hopefully one may be more informed about the issue and feel compelled to look outside of themselves to offer a helping hand.