Spooky playlist from the Lariat staff
Halloween is just around the corner and with that parties, haunted houses and pumpkin patches are in full swing. The Lariat Staff has the perfect playlist for all the spooky events from the classics to movie themes this has it all.
Here are our recommendations:
Bobby Pickett’s “Monster Mash” is a fun song for the family. The 1962 song is a “graveyard smash” for all spooky events.
(Song Released: 1962)
Andrew Gold’s ” Spooky Scary Skeletons” is scary good and will get those dance moves going.
(Song Released: 1996)
Wee Sing’s “Halloween, Halloween” is a fun song for preschool aged children or even adults who heard this song sitting on a rainbow rug as a child.
(Song Released: 2011)
The Classics IV’s “Spooky” is a mellow vibe and the best part it has a saxophone solo.
(Song Released: 1967)
These classics are just getting the party started but some of the best Halloween tracks have been brought to us by some Halloween movies. From animation to thrillers the following songs are from some of those movies.
John Carpenter’s “Halloween” from the Halloween movie franchise will have you running from a masked man and burn off the candy that was stolen while checking to make sure the kids’ candy was “safe” to eat.=
(Song Released: 1983)
Danny Elfman’s “This Is Halloween” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a fun song for the family and the fanatics of the Tim Burton classic. It will have you singing “la, la, la, la” all night.
(Song Released: 1993)
Lana Del Rey’s cover of “Season of the Witch” by Donovan from “Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark” has aspects of the original but with Lana Del Rey’s raspy and soothing voice it has a witchy vibe. Rumor has it the movie’s director Guillermo del Toro wanted Jennifer Lopez to cover the song and that would’ve been more terrifying than the movie itself.
(Song Released: 2019)
Migos, Karol G, Snopp Dogg and Rock Mafia’s “My Family” for the 2019 animated “The Addams Family” brings back the iconic piano riff and finger snaps and added a modern twist from all the artists different music genres included. From hip hop and trap to r and b and pope elements its a catchy song.
(Song Released: 2019)
These movie songs are scary good but sometimes a rock headbanger will do. The following songs will help unleash the inner rocker in its listeners.
Rob Zombies “Dragula” has a terrifying music video so proceed with caution. You’ve been warned.
(Song Released: 1998)
Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome To The Jungle” iconic guitar riff played by Slash is recognizable from generation to generation. Wether its heard in a movie or at the Paycor Stadium known as “the jungle” to Cincinnati Bengals fans the song will live on.
(Song Released: 1987)
The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” will have listeners want to paint everything in sight black even once Halloween is over.
(Song Released: 1966)
Rock music will never die as they say.
Did someone say Eminem or MM’s? Either way Eminem’s conscience is guilty of it.
(Song Released: 1999)
Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me” will have listener thinking who’s watching me eat this candy.
(Song Released: 1983)
And last but not least its not spooky season if this song isn’t played at all. Can’t promise Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo or Andy Serkis will join in on the dance but people will be dancing to this hit.
Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” is a hit even more than 40 years later.
(Song Released: 1982)
Enjoy this spooky playlist and don’t forget to loosen those bones to shake off the candy.