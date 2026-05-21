Saddleback’s worst fashion trends
Fashion trends come and go, most rarely last forever; some we wish had stayed longer and many we wish never arrived at all. Specifically on Saddleback’s campus, there is a significant amount of students who embrace popular and well-liked fashion trends, but there is also a fair share of those who veer off the path of likability when it comes to their fashion choices.
With that in mind, there are also many students who have strong opinions on these fashion choices and seem to dislike some of the trends they see around campus.
Jacob Warren Bumgardner, a music composition major, said that he dislikes the really baggy pants, “too baggy pants,” he said.
Similarly, Luke Hawkins, a participant in the paramedic program, also expressed confusion for the same trend.
“I’m what the kids call unc,” he said. “I don’t understand the whole baggy pants thing.”
So it seems to be a common thought that many do not really like or understand excessively baggy pants. But on the opposite side of this spectrum, there are still those who swing the opposite way and express disdain for pants that are too skinny, such as Arman Izediyar, a nursing major.
“I don’t like when I see people wearing those really really skinny jeans,” he said. “It’s like you can see the artery in their leg.”
Despite the heavy criticism on the fit of a person’s pants, there were also some more arbitrary criticisms. For example, athletes Karissa Franco and Samantha Arcey said they do not enjoy the super flamboyant dresses seen around campus or to be blunt, the dog collars. Katie Butler, a nursing major, also agreed with this.
“Dog collars, that’s really weird,” she said.
Some less agreed upon but understandable opinions had less to do with actual fashion and more to do with questionable choices.
“I don’t understand people that wear sweatshirts when it’s 90 degrees out,” said Jon soden of the paramedic program.
Another individual, Isabella Alexandra Longrie pointed out a trend that has more to do with hygiene but is a valid complaint nonetheless.
“When people don’t brush their hair out,” she said. “It’s not about the clothes it’s about your hair.”
Seemingly, there are a lot of opinions surrounding bad fashion trends, particularly on Saddleback’s campus. But the consensus seems to be just don’t pick out anything too questionable, and be sure to brush that hair.
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