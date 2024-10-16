Saddleback women’s volleyball team victorious 3-1 against IVC
The Saddleback women’s volleyball team took home an impressive 3-1 win on Oct. 9 at our sister school Irvine Valley College. This game marks their fifth out of six wins in a row.
They won their first set and earned more than double of IVC’s points, making it a 25-12 victory. They switched sides and won their second set with a score of 25-18, making it an even closer game.
The third set was very close, with a score of 24-25. It was a very intense part of the match. This set had some of the longest rallies of the match with both teams striving for the win. Having lost the previous set, the Bobcats made an impressive turn-around and won the final match 25-16.
“To really rally behind each other after losing that third set and then coming back and, you know, being able to take care of business,” said head coach Brian Hughes. “They teamed up and worked together just to make sure that, you know, they got out of here with the ‘W.’”
Leading up to their eventual win, Saddleback’s women’s volleyball team had many impressive moments throughout the night. Some of these included an ace serve, long rallies and multiple attack blocks.
“We had one really good slide out to Delaney, our middle,” said first-year player Sophie Vienna. “I saw her go out for it and it was all kind of like in slow motion. I was like ‘please swing where the blocker is not!’”
Their teamwork and collaboration carried them through their winning sets. Throughout the game, the Bobcats continuously encouraged one another in between points. They won and it became clear that the support they have for each other is one of the defining strengths of this team.
Since Oct. 11, they have since won 3-0 against Riverside City College. The Bobcats improved to 6-0 in the Orange Empire Conference. The Bobcats will hopefully continue their winning streak on Oct. 16 at our next home game against Orange Coast College.
