Saddleback’s Sublime Valentine
This Valentine’s Day students are finding themselves thinking of others, and wondering what they will get. Students at a Black History Month event let the Lariat know what exactly would be romantic or what would make them not hungry.
Here are their desires:
“On Valentine’s Day it would be nice to receive flowers as a gift and be taken to some place where we can have meaningful conversations and do simple activities. Like having a picnic on the beach and watching the sunset.”
– Katie Doyle, Architecture Major, 18
“I want to go to a Italian restaurant, because I like pasta”
-Kiara Zaragoza, Political Science, 19
“All I want is flowers, for someone to go out of there way to buy flowers is good for me.”
-Noah Brown, Kinesiology, 18
“Get me a ‘Costco Pizza’ and rose petals on the floor with a full bar, because it is easier than the hassle of going out”
-Charles McGillivray, Pre-Med, 43
“I want a nice bottle of wine, chocolate, a violinist playing in the background with view of the sunset overlooking a cliff”
-Jamal Brown, Photography, 47
The thought of a valentine can inspire some creative scenarios, so whatever it is, go do it with your family, friends, or special person, because it is the thought that counts.
