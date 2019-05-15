Saddleback’s Student-Athletes make commitments to four-year programs
Here are some of the student-athletes who have committed to higher education.
Three players of the Saddleback Women’s Volleyball team have made recent commitments to four-year programs.
Jillian Hewitt, Ireland Ridill and Kiana Camargo are all going to be playing at Marymount California University this fall. All three players will be playing indoor volleyball for the Mariners who finished the season with 9-14 overall and 7-9 in conference play. This program is newer to the university which had started this past fall.
We saw other commitments in the volleyball program throughout the semester like:
Ayla Fresenius who has made a verbal commitment to UC Riverside. Fresenius came to Saddleback from the University of Nevada where she played indoors for the Wolfpack this past spring.
Samantha Senske who has chosen to play indoors for Johnson and Wales University. Senske played both beach volleyball and indoors for Saddleback this semester, completing 21 matches indoors.
Nickie Hughes confirmed a verbal commitment to Concordia University and lettered in volleyball at Dana Hills Highschool. Partnered with Ayla Frsenuis who has also made a verbal commitment to a four-year institute.
Men’s Baseball players Riley Kasper, Zak Herbers and Joey Castelli have all decided to commit to four-year programs.
Kasper completed two seasons at Saddleback and was a First Team All-Orange Empire Conference selection in 2019 leading his team in eight offensive categories. He will continue his baseball career at UC Irvine, located in Irvine, California.
Herbers has committed to Kansas State University where he plans to play for the Wildcats this fall. He finished his two-year career at 5-1 with one save in 18 appearances.
Castelli played on the 2017 team and redshirted in 2018 just before missing the 2019 campaign due to his injury. He has made a commitment to Montana State University at Billings, located in Billings, Montana. Castelli played in 17 games as a freshman in 2017 and with a promising run in 2018.
Saddleback Football saw many players commit to four-year institutes including Segun Olubi, Darryl Wyrick, Tony Williams, Brandon Smith, Chase Bradley, Blake Kennon, Manny Pelzer and Tyler Wilson.
Chase Bradley defensive line player had committed to Sacred Heart University and Blake Kennon linebacker has committed to Portland State University
Segun Olubi played defensive back is transferring to Harding University and Manny Pelzer also a defensive back is transferring to Albany State University.
Offensive line Brandon Smith and defensive back Tony Williams are both committed to Old Dominion University.
Linebacker Tyler Wilson has committed to Benedictine University and defensive back
Darryl Wyrick has chosen The University of Sioux Falls.