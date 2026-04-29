Saddleback student’s favorite study spot on campus
Saddleback students have been through finals in December, midterms in the spring and weekly tests in some classes. But where do they study?
Studying is one of the most important things for a student to do and takes up a lot of time. Some people choose shade so they do not get too hot, while others choose sun to get Vitamin D. Some choose a desk inside while others prefer the outdoors, but everybody has different opinions on where the best place to study is.
“My favorite study spot is right here outside the Gateway building so I can have Vitamin D while I’m studying,” says Jon Soden, from the paramedic program.
At Saddleback, there are many different places to study indoors and outdoors. The LRC has many tables,chairs and tutors to help students study when they need it. For some this is a great study spot, but for others it can be too loud.
“I honestly love the LRC benches and couches near the windows because it’s relaxing and I love the chairs in there too,” said Sunshine Van Leewen, a bio-chem major.
Upstairs above the bottom floor of the LRC is the library where there are more tables and a quieter work space. There are also rows of books so if a student needs information or needs to cite a source, those are available for students.
“The library is my favorite because it is a very peaceful environment,” says Morgan Bandoy, a music major.
If students want more of the outdoor study experience, the quad is a great place to get work done. There’s lawn chairs in the grass in groups so students can study alone or with friends in the sun.
“The library in the study rooms or the quad or the breakout rooms honestly because I like to be in a small enclosed area where it’s private and there’s whiteboards so I can do my work and there’s no distractions,” says Luke Hawkins, from the paramedic program.
There is also a shaded area in the quad as well with tables and chairs so students can still be outside and not get too hot. There’s also a few tables and chairs outside of the Gateway building with umbrellas so students can move their chairs to the sun if they want, or leave them underneath the shade.
There are many more places to study at Saddleback. But this urges the question, where do Saddleback students like to study the most?
“I like the lounge room in the cafeteria because it’s super nice and quiet,” says Jacob Bumgardner, a music composition major.
“I love studying in the library because it’s really quiet and nice and cold,” says Isabella Longrie, a children’s education major.
“The quad is the best place for students to study because it has plenty of seating and shade,” said Max Lamare, a part of the DSPS staff at Saddleback College.
“I like my English classroom because my teacher can help me,” says Viviana Taego,a biology major.
“Favorite study spot would have to be the library. I like sitting in there because it’s quiet and I can get out of the heat if it’s hot outside or the cold,” said Sofia Gavira who is currently undecided on her major.
Based on the interviews, the best two places to study at Saddleback are the LRC and the quad. When trying to figure out where to study to get work done, remember where the best spots are!
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