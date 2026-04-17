Saddleback stadium upgrades
In December of 2025, the Saddleback stadium received a facelift. There were many different touches added to make the stadium feel like home for the Bobcats.
The first upgrade fans will notice when they sit on the home side is above the team room on the away side, which now says “Saddleback Stadium” in big white letters. Underneath it, it says “Home of the Bobcats” in yellow with the bobcat logo to the left of it. The doors also are wrapped with a bobcat to show the pride the school has for the mascot.
On the home side, the away fans will look down and see a big S for Saddleback in red with a bit of yellow on the top of the “S”. Underneath, it says “Saddleback Stadium”. This is located to the right of the team room door, which is wrapped with a bobcat in grey, just like the doors on the away side.
Additionally, for athletes that need treatment in the athletic trainer’s room, they now have the walls labeled inside with letters that match the signs in the stadium.
To add, Saddleback women’s soccer shed also got some upgrades. On the outside it now says, “Women’s soccer” and underneath “national champions”. The shed door has a bobcat on it which matches the doors in the stadium.
The inside of the locker room was also redone. Above the lockers, there’s a red and white bobcat which says “champions den” because that is what the coaches and players refer to the shed as. Underneath the champions den in red, it says “Humility, Hard work, Team first and Family” in white.
The wall in the middle of the men and women’s bathroom with a water station was also painted red and has a silver “S” above the water station. To the left closest to the women’s restroom it says “Saddleback College” sideways in the same silver as the “S”.
Many of the doors beneath the stadium, including the athletic training room, team room, ice therapy room and officials room are now painted red with a bobcat on the door. The stadium doors give a cohesive aesthetic with the bathroom.
Some may ask what’s the purpose of the facelift when the stadium is still fairly new?
This stadium represents what it means to be a part of the Bobcat family. It is a place for students to gather, cheer on the athletes and make the stadium feel like a home where we all support and uplift one another.
So when looking at the new refurbishments in the stadium, remember that it isn’t just to look nice. It’s to bring together communities and people all rooting for a common goal.
You must be logged in to post a comment.