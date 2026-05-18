Saddleback Flag Football team dominates preseason tournaments
This year was the first year Saddleback had a women’s flag football team and they have had a great start to their season. The sport is still considered a club as of now, but there’s hope that in the upcoming years, it will become an official sport.
The Saddleback women’s flag football team is currently 14-1 and is crushing everyone in their league. The flag football team started their preseason in January. They opened at a tournament with back to back wins against Redlands University (12-6) and Hope International University (18-14). The game against Redlands University was deemed the first official game played by a community college in California.
They participated in another tournament hosted at the beautiful Saddleback facility. Eight teams were enrolled in the tournament and the Bobcats challenged four of them. They started off by playing East LA and ended with a smashing win of 26-0.
The next victim of the Bobcats was Santa Barbara where the cats came out on top with a win of 14-6. This winning streak continued against Southwestern with a 39-0 win. The last game of the tournament was the championship game for all of the marbles. They played against Cypress. This game was a nail biter and went to triple overtime. In the end, Saddleback came out on top, winning their first tournament ever.
After the tournament concluded, the Bobcats continued their winning streak and went into their next tournament: the Miracosta Mini Tournament. The cats started off the tournament by playing El Camino. The game went well for Saddleback as they won 20-13. They next played Miracosta and won 18-6. They concluded the tournament by playing East Los Angeles with a prideful victory of 39-0.
This tournament put the Bobcats at 13-0 for the whole entirety of preseason, including an impressive six shutouts as well. Eight of those games, the Bobcats won with a lead over 20 points.
The Bobcats are currently undefeated at home and are 1-1 in conference. Their first win was against Golden West, marking the first flag football season game ever played for Saddleback. While the Bobcats came up short against Cypress, they will have another chance to strike back on April 9th.
While the season is still young, the Saddleback women’s flag football team’s preseason performance has shown how hard they have been working to get ready for the challenging season ahead.
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