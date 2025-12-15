Saddleback College’s surf team: A spotlight on their first place winning athlete
Before we wrap up the 2025 fall semester at Saddleback College, Saddleback’s surf team is still thriving in numerous surf competitions. The team consists of twelve athletes and one took the spotlight this season.
This year, Saddleback College student and San Clemente resident Addison McPhillips took the first place title at the National Scholastic Surfing Association. As a short-board contestant, she led the way along other exceptional surf athletes and left Saddleback College third place out of 32 colleges in attendance.
In this questionnaire, McPhillips expresses her joy and enjoyment for surfing, as well as the exceptional work the Saddleback Surf Team has put in to lead their team to success.
When did your surfing career start?
“My dad was my biggest inspiration. He was the one who introduced me to surfing when I was just a baby. I began competing at the age of eight.”
What is your favorite thing about surfing?
“Honestly, my favorite thing about surfing is how grounding it is. Once you’re out in the water, everything slows down. You’re not thinking about whatever stress you had before. It’s just you, the ocean and reading the waves. And the conditions are always changing, I’m constantly learning and adapting. Also, the people you meet while competing and traveling makes it more fun.”
How did you know surfing was something you wanted to do for years?
“I kept wanting to go back, never wanting to get out of the water since I was a little girl. Even on tough days, I always left the water feeling better, and that’s when I knew it was something I wanted to stick with.”
What are some of the competitions you have participated in?
“I started out doing WSA which was the best and most fun contest. It was my first one with my whole family and cousins surfing as well and I made life-long friends. Then I moved to NSSA in my teenage years where I continued the love for competing. Then, the San Clemente High School surf team where all four years were filled with the best people and memories. Also doing WSL events which are so great. I got to travel to beautiful places. Now I’m in college with my favorite team, Saddleback Surf. The team is so awesome and especially coach Workman. It’s a great atmosphere as it gives college surfers a fun, supportive environment to surf and represent their schools.”
What are some competitions you have won?
“I recently won the first college contest of this season down at Blacks Beach in San Diego. Seeing friends, meeting people and having amazing support from the whole team and coach was unreal. It’s the kind of feeling that makes you fall in love with surfing all over again.”
Have you participated in any other surf activities besides surf teams?
“Every summer I try to work with JP’s surf camp. Working at surf camp meant sharing my love for surfing while helping others build confidence in the ocean in a supportive, positive setting. The owner led by example, and the team’s positive energy made each day rewarding. It was so uplifting helping others experience their first waves and grow more confident in the water.”
When and why did you join Saddleback Surf?
“I joined Saddleback Surf when I started at Saddleback College because it combined competition, teamwork, and my love for being in the ocean.”
What is your favorite part about this team?
“I love being part of a team where everyone shares the same respect for the ocean and passion for surfing. The Saddleback Surf team has created a space where hard work, encouragement, and love for the sport all come together.”
What are some of the highlights of the year as a surfer for Saddleback College?
“Some highlights are getting to compete as a team and how everyone is always encouraging and genuinely wants to see each other succeed. This creates a positive environment both in and out of the water. Being surrounded by teammates who push me to improve. Our coach leads by example, balancing encouragement with constructive feedback, and always inspires us to do our best. His dedication goes beyond just surfing, helping us grow as athletes making every contest and team experience amazing.”
What has been your biggest achievement as someone who surfs for Saddleback?
“My biggest achievement has been improving my surfing consistently and contributing to the team’s success while learning to stay confident under pressure. Being part of a team effort that led to a strong showing at a major college surf event has been incredibly rewarding.”
How has the Saddleback Surf team been doing so far?
“The Saddleback Surf Team has been performing strongly, consistently placing high in state and national competitions, with 2024 State Champions and this year third place in college nationals.”
Saddleback College’s surf team has won multiple championships, including three NSSA national titles and at least four NSSA state championships. As of now, McPhillips is looking forward to future competitions starting in January. The Saddleback surf team is anticipating a year full of wins and success.
You must be logged in to post a comment.