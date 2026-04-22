Saddleback college TED Talk explores the connection between happiness and spirituality
Students and faculty gathered to discuss how spirituality and happiness contribute to a happy life
Saddleback college hosted a TED Talk style event that was centered on happiness and spirituality as part of its One Book One College on Wednesday, March 25 in room CC 212. This brought students and faculty members together to discuss how spirituality is connected to happiness.
The event was one of the final gatherings which was connected to the featured book, “The Geography of Bliss” by New York Times best-selling author Eric Weiner. Weiner will be hosted by Saddleback at the McKinney Theatre on April 22 to discuss his book.
While the One Book One College is designed to get the community to read as a collective consciousness, the theme of happiness and bliss allowed for conversations of what brought joy to people’s lives and how that may differ across the world.
One example explored during the event was “Great Britain: Making Slough Happy,” which was a documentary that found six strategies to increase happiness.
These included planting and nurturing something, counting your blessings (at least five times a day), having at least one hour long conversation with a loved one each week, phone a friend you’ve been out of touch with and meet up, have a tasty treat each day while taking your time to enjoy it and doing a good deed a day.
While the question “what makes people happy” does not come with a simple answer as many were reminded throughout the event.
Speaker professor Ray Zimmerman, a humanities and co-chair of the english department at Saddleback, led the majority of the discussion. Zimmerman, who openly spoke about dealing with sadness himself, led readings of spirituality and happiness and shared what is to him the key of finding happiness.
“Better relationships, with myself, my family, my community, my country, the planet. And of course, for me, a higher power, God,” Zimmerman said.
Key takeaways from actor Rainn Wilson’s video regarding “spiritual hacks,” highlighted that the idea of spirituality had no value unless one carries its application.
The “life hacks” were grounded in what he believed is the golden rule, treat others as you wish to be treated.
According to a reading from sociologist John Wilson who believed that service to others is the key to happiness. Those that volunteer will enjoy benefits in five areas: civic skills, positive effects on youth, educational benefits, improved mental health and improved health and longevity.
For other attendees, happiness is found in more personal moments. Susan Homma, a child development professor at Saddleback described how going out to nature and seeing its beauty allowed her to stay in the moment.
”I just focus on something I enjoy when I’m walking, which is nature, flowers, and flowers that are bloomed,” Homma said. “I do this every single day. When I’m starting to think about the stress of my job, I just go right back to the flowers.”
The discussion also drew from psychologist and educator Martin Seligman’s 2002 book, “Authentic Happiness,” which describes three different types of fulfilling lives. A pleasant life where a life that successfully pursues the positive emotions about the present, past, and future.
A good life where using your signature strengths every day to produce authentic happiness and abundant gratification. Lastly, a meaningful life where using your signature strengths and virtues in the service of something much larger than you are.
By practicing these items, many can accomplish happiness.
The event highlighted how happiness can be found in moments of our daily lives through action. It also pointed toward some virtues of character such as assertiveness, caring, integrity, joyfulness and patience among a few which are important in building a happy life.
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