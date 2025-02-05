Saddleback College Baseball treks through Canyons on opening day
The Saddleback College Bobcats defeated the College of the Canyons Cougars 16-9 on opening day, Jan. 24., starting off the season with a win.
The defending state champs played consecutive days against the Cougars, with the second game being an away game in Santa Clarita.
The Bobcats kept the bats hot, recording 16 hits and two home runs off five different Cougar pitchers. Second baseman Ruben “Rube” Rodriguez and center fielder James “Derf” Derflinger were named the Mr. Pickle’s Players of the Game, an unofficial award from the sandwich chain, for their spectacular performances at the plate.
Rodriguez recorded three hits, two RBIs and two runs with six at-bats. With 4 at-bats, Derflinger recorded two hits, two RBIs and three runs.
Starting catcher Rodrigo “Junior” Barajas hit the first homer of the game for Saddleback in the bottom of the third inning to put the Bobcats up 4-2. Derflinger crushed the second of the game for Saddleback in the bottom of the sixth to give the Bobcats a 14-6 advantage.
Bobcats’ starting pitcher Jack Wade started strong on the mound, recording five of his first outs by strikeouts, with a total of eight strikeouts through 3.5 innings. Wade led his team to the state championship last season and is committed to playing for the Washington Huskies after this season at Saddleback.
It’s hard to understand how Wade stays locked in on the mound when the entire opposing dugout is hollering.
“I don’t have any weird rituals, unfortunately,” Wade said. “I don’t do that much differently. I practice a little more; I warm up a little more; I’ll stay alone.”
With eight strikeouts through 3.5 innings, no ritual is needed.
Wade handed the ball off with the bases loaded to Jace Barajas to close the third. Jace pitched into the sixth inning, getting the run support that was needed as the Bobcats had no problem getting on base.
Rodriguez and first baseman Jacob Beauchaine led Saddleback with three hits apiece. Left fielder Dmitri Susidko got on base three times with two walks and two stolen bases, finishing 1-for-3 at the plate.
The Bobcats will play 10 of the first 13 games at home, with seven being against programs that played in the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs last season. Check the schedule at saddlebackbobcats.com to see when the team plays next.
You must be logged in to post a comment.