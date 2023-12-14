Riding the wave of national championships Saddleback Surf team looks to win next semester
The coach of Saddlebacks three time national champion co-ed surf team, Ken Workman, is optimistic about this current season. The team finished 2nd last year and first the year prior.
“Next competition will get a pulse on if we are in the hunt, we definitely have potential to compete for another national title that would be the goal.” Workman said.
Their top performing athletes include Tony Docwar on longboard, Max Beach on shortboard and Taylor Stacy for the women.
Taylor Stacy finished fourth out of 44 competitors in the women’s short board competition last season. Stacy was also a member of the state and national championship women’s soccer program this past fall at Saddleback.
“Each team member scores points at local competition for the team at either Huntington Beach or Santa Cruz but they also advance individually,” Workman said. “Best of both worlds, no one on the team can hold you back but if everyone contributes you can win a title.”
The team has been around for 22 years with Workman coaching the last four seasons.
“It’s a great life long activity, keeps you moving,” Workman said.
The team has an upcoming competition at Huntington Beach vs Southwestern College on Jan 21st of 2024. Their schedule and more information about the surfing teams history including past wins and losses can be found at the Bobcats’ Saddleback College website
