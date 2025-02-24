Red Cross blood drive at Saddleback College concludes successfully
On Feb. 12, in SSC 212, Saddleback hosted another Red Cross Blood Drive from 9:20 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Both advance appointments and walk-ins were accepted.
Before donating, donors were advised to eat iron-rich foods, stay hydrated and sleep well.
Donors were able to receive a free health screening before giving blood. The screening included a checkup on blood pressure, pulse, and hemoglobin levels. All donated blood was also screened for sickle cell traits, infectious diseases, and exact blood type.
Donors were also required to present photo IDs, list medications taken and answer a series of questions to determine eligibility for donation.
Two types of donations were processed at the Blood Drive; Whole Blood and Power Red.
Whole Blood donations require the donor to give one pint of whole blood. The process takes one hour.
Power Red donations collect red blood cells while returning plasma and platelets to the donor.
The process requires the donors to have A-, B- or O-type blood and takes an hour and a half. Power Red donations greatly aid trauma patients, newborns, sickle cell anemia patients and blood loss patients.
After donating, donors were advised to avoid alcohol, strenuous exercise and to keep a strip bandage on for several hours.
According to second-year student Jose Luis Salas-Monarrez, he has donated blood before at Saddleback’s last blood drive and due to the convenience of the location.
“It was a little painful at first but you kind of get used to it,” Salas-Monarrez said. “But at the end of the day you get this amazing feeling because you’re out there helping other people and those who are struggling or suffering, so I really suggest you do this.”
For phlebotomy technician Samuel Gerard, it was his first time at Saddleback College campus. He was happy to see people come and donate blood.
“You only get 3 percent of people donating blood, but the actual number is way higher,” Gerard said. “It’s something simple and easy you can do to help others.”
He informed us that the next blood drive will take place Tuesday, Apr. 29. Other future blood drives can also be found on the Red Cross website as well as an app to track your blood donation. So when the next blood drive at Saddleback happens, make sure to attend!
