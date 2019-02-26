Red, blue and white
Different ways to stay safe on campus
Growing up, the words “be safe” is repeated constantly. Safety is key to society. So much so, that their are careers dedicated to staying safe.
An important factor of safety is how to execute it alone. Common ways to practice safety while alone are walking to cars with keys between knuckles and checking the backseat before driving.
An article written by Albuquerque Public Schools suggests several different safety tips for students. The articles includes knowing the schools safety plans, letting parents know the planned whereabouts of students and always be aware of one’s surroundings.
Letting parents or close friends know where the student will be can help others stay safe. This is because if they go missing or get hurt, others can use their whereabouts and information given by people that were in the area to find out what happened.
Staying aware of surroundings is an important safety tip as well. It is smart to stay aware of strange people, hiding spots or even items seemingly out of place. Knowing what is around can also help someone being followed stand out a little more, by noticing something unusual or maybe a bush that keeps moving.
Schools have different safety plans depending on the situation at hand. Knowing the various plans can help decide what to do in the event of an emergency. After an event happens it is good to know who to call first and what the correct extension is to reach them.
A few Saddleback students had opinions about their safety on campus.
“Stop having classes late at night,” Marla Aranda said. “That’s literally giving some rapist the opportunity to rape me if I’m in the parking lot at 10 p.m.”
Later at night, Saddleback does offer courses but they are not widely selected. This leaves the parking lot dark and empty. According to Aranda, it can lead to some scary situations.
“Look both ways when crossing the street is my number one go to for safety,” Another College student, Bayleigh Duarte said.
Safety can be easy to accomplish. At a young age children are taught to wear their seatbelts and look both ways before crossing a street. These precautions may seem innate but they are just as important as steps learned later on.
“I carry a knife,” said Julia Carpenter, a second year Saddleback student. “I’m here really late and it’s a security thing for me. Carrying a knife helps keep my sanity. I feel safe and at ease.”
Being safe on campus can be done without weapons but for some that extra level of protection may be needed. However, on Saddleback’s code of conduct it does state the use of a dangerous weapon is punishable. Knowing when or how to use a weapon is important and can save the lives of many.
If carrying a weapon, always be responsible.
Moeez Zafar, a Saddleback student, had a very different reaction. He expressed that he does feel safe at school and if he ended up having an issue, he would move off campus before attempting to talk it out with the person or handle it differently.
Remembering to be safe at any location is crucial. It is crucial to understand the safety regulations enforced in the area as well. People practice safety differently and that is okay, however they choose to stay safe is there choice. Safety is an important everyday practice.