Rainbow Collective fantasy art show showcases LGBTQ+ voices and creativity
Last month The Rainbow Collective, Saddleback College’s official LGBQT+ club, hosted a fantasy themed art show in The Den, which ran from 10am-5pm.
The event gave students and staff the opportunity to admire multiple works of art made by the talented students of the Rainbow Collective.
“This is the 1st time we’ve done something like this and it ended up being a pretty well attended event,” Said Alany Luna Vice President of The Rainbow Collective, “It’s just fun to have stuff like this for students that celebrates their identities and the things that they make, especially with how the political climate is now.”
Around 15 students submitted pieces of art for the show, with Paige Kavert and Sean Braddock being among them.
So this is an acrylic painting I had done before of a Cheshire cat. With this piece I just definitely wanted to do something that was very funky and very eye-catching.,” Said Kavert,” I also thought about just making something that is almost unsettling but also just very fun in a way. That’s why I used so many bright colors to create that feeling. I was inspired by the Cheshire cat in Alice in Wonderland, but I wanted to do my own spin on it.”
I didn’t have a title for this one at the showcase but now I’ve titled this piece Fox and Friend,” Said Braddock “I made it firstly to look cute and pretty and secondly to give the feeling of whimsical, childlike friendship. I drew it with colored pencil on paper and on the wooden frame.
Vice President Alany Luna mentioned the club is planning on making the art show an annual tradition! “I unfortunately won’t be here next year, but I know we’ll have some of the same leaders for sure, and they’ll probably want to continue doing this,” Luna said, “but I like the idea of having a different theme each show to make things more unique.”
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