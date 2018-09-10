Psychedelic Healing: Shrooms v. Deppression
Peter Thiel, recognized as the co-founder of paypal, never failed to turn heads with his investments towards controversial startups or even his net worth of $2.6 billion in 2017; though even psychoactive drug therapy is new for him. Thiel is said to be running an experiment over 216 patients with clinical depression and anticipates dose-ranging trips and psychological guidance will uplift mood and decrease subjects’ signs of depression. The FDA approved Thiel’s request for the use of psilocybin, one of the reactive chemical in psychedelic mushrooms that cause alterations in perception and judgement as well as hallucinations.
These are not only long-term beneficiaries, they are incorporated for the stimulating “come-down” aspect of the drug, too.Declination from climax of a shroom high is the most unpredictable and uncontrollable mindset through the processes. Chimp, an anonymous common-mushie user blogged “If you do it right the comedown can be the best part, good mellow tunes, realizations and such. Hydrate and have some viddles and you will be straight.” Through, this phase is different for every user and could turn to be horrifying or lethal; abuse of this drug is not healthy or recommended.
With gradual doses and controlled environments, Thiel will be able to gain a mass amount of research to guide understanding of the full potential of this medication. He is not the first to recognize such wide possible medical aids from these magic mushrooms; Sandoz Pharmaceuticals had tried solving cases of compulsive disorder in the ‘60s with the same components but failed to cure. The effects Sandoz and many other scientists had on said patients were undetermined effective due to lack of proof and data.
It is true other studies have continued through time for many reasons, only to continuously lack statistical proof of usefulness and safety for conventional drugs. It is expected with enough research and abilities, the psychoactive chemicals in natural plants will be available to prescribe for stabilizing one’s mind and behaviors in the following 40 years. If Thiel’s experiment keeps true to hypothesis, the time for medical advancements may come sooner than expected.