Movies guaranteed to ruin this year’s Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is a day where many couples wind down, light up some candles and set the mood with some classic romance films. Though when this has been the norm throughout people’s lives for years, it can start to feel stale and cliche.
Consider spicing up this year’s Valentine’s day with something new. These films are not ones that’ll bring romance but instead bring anxiety, discomfort, a night full of awkward silence and your special someone giving you questionable glances.
“Lolita” (1962)
“Lolita” is one of the most controversial films in American history and it rightfully earns that crown. The story follows an unreliable narrator whose obsession and manipulation quickly dismantles any sense of romance the viewer may feel and replaces it with discomfort and disturbance. This film may just be the equivalent of bringing politics to the dinnertable. If you want to see love turn into something unsettling, this may just be the perfect film for you.
“Eraserhead” (1977)
If you want to destroy any desire to experience a happy parenthood, this is the perfect Valentine’s Day choice. “Eraserhead” is a surreal nightmare where the sound design alone will send shivers down your spine. The film replaces romance with anxiety, great when you want to make your partner question why they thought this “romantic date night” would be a good idea.
“The Human Centipede” (2009)
Graphic, grotesque and impossible to forget, few films have earned as much notoriety as “The Human Centipede” for its ability to provoke utter disgust in viewers. It’s a test of endurance that’ll leave you glancing away from the screen. Any couple will wonder why they decided to watch this of all things. This has to be the ultimate experiment to see whether your relationship can survive a shared horrific experience.
“Manchester by the Sea” (2016)
Emotions can bring people together, but this film is the emotional equivalent of a wrecking ball. “Manchester by the Sea” is that kind of film that’ll replace romance with immense grief and despair. It’s one where your sadness doesn’t leave. It lingers for a long while after watching the film and makes you think about your own life. If you want to turn Valentine’s Day into a sob-fest, well then congratulations, you’ve found your film.“Divorce Corp” (2014)
Not all relationships end in happy endings, and “Divorce Corp” is here to remind you why. This film is a documentary that dives into all the legal and financial realities of divorce, which is a fun topic if your idea of fun is planning for your future divorce. It’s educational, depressing and a reminder that not every love story has a happy ending.
“Blue Valentine” (2010)
From the title, “Blue Valentine” may sound like one of those cliche romantic Valentine’s Day films, but it is anything like that. Blue Valentine follows a relationship from its beautiful beginning to its painful end, offering a painfully honest look at how love can fade. If you and your partner want to watch a deteriorating romance and then awkwardly glance over wondering if this will become your fate, this is the movie for you.
“The Horse in Motion” (1878)
“The Horse in Motion” is the perfect film to ensure your Valentine’s Day date has an abrupt ending. While the film has a significant impact on creating movies, it’s not necessarily one that sets the mood for a romantic date. With a horse that simply runs still for about half a minute, unless your love language is receiving a history language, this film will surely ruin the mood. It’s essentially the film equivalent of bringing a textbook to a romantic dinner.
If you want to give your partner the cold shoulder this Valentine’s Day, or perhaps you just want to prove that love isn’t always permanent, these films will do the job. Nothing else screams a perfect Valentine’s Day like shared regret and mutual awkwardness.
