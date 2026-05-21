Moonwalking through Michael Jackson’s life
Fans exploded box office sales with a record-breaking turnout for director Antoine Fuqua’s 2026 biopic, “Michael.” While critics likened the film to a daytime movie of the week, and some criticized the decision to omit the darker events in the pop star’s life, Michael Jackson audiences pushed “Michael” to the number one music biopic debut.
According to Forbes, “Michael” surpassed “Oppenheimer” as the best opening general biopic with opening weekend grossing $217.4 million globally.
There’s no doubt that the legacy of Michael Jackson continues to beat in the hearts of his fans. Audience members could be seen in theaters decked out in Michael’s most iconic flare such as his single hand glove, black hat, and red leather Thriller jacket.
One such fan was Ann Loretta, 55, who attended the film on opening night, contributing to what became the most successful opening of a musical biopic.
Loretta enjoyed the movie so much that she returned for a second viewing. She said the movie reminded her of “Selena” in the sense that it did not feel as “epic” as she expected, but that it succeeded in offering insight into the person behind the pop star.
Theater employees also dressed for the occasion serving patrons while donning black hats. What was especially appreciated was the audience’s inability to sit still as Jaafar Jackson danced from the early decades of the Jackson 5 through the Motown era to Michael’s solo superstar breakout tour.
The musical biopic captured the essence of Michael’s soul born for the stage in a way no performer had done before.
From the film’s onset, viewers journey through Jackson’s family home to get an insider’s perspective of the pressure for perfection from Colman Domingo’s portrayal of Joe Jackson, Michael’s father.
Domingo appears to completely disappear into his overbearing, highly critical and controlling character who Michael must learn to break from, while Nia Long reveals a nurturing supportive persona Michael leans into for childlike mother and son moments of wonder and awe.
Much of the film is centered on this parent child dynamic offering a lens into the anguish of a young celebrity’s rise to fame. Michael’s torment of loneliness is revealed as he interacts with his mom and brings in exotic pets as his friends.
Loretta especially appreciated “the mother son dialogue that offered insight into why Michael may have carried himself in certain ways,” she said.
Jafaar Jackson does an exceptional job of revealing Michael’s singing talent and passion for movement, while also being a child who is loving and gentle. This is especially evident through his interactions with his chimpanzee Bubbles, who he confides in and treats like a best friend.
Although Loretta felt that “Jaafar’s dancing didn’t do Michael justice,” she said she “loved the emotion and gentleness that he attempted to pour into the role.”
As Michael rises to fame, audience members are given a timeline flashing across the screen of Michael’s most standout performances and most influential songs, that seems to bring concert-like moments to the theater.
From “ABC,” “I Want You Back” to the moonwalk, “Thriller” and the “Bad Tour,” fans are treated not only to the fancy footwork of Jafaar’s performance, but also to the evolution of the genius mind of Michael as he develops each song.
The audience can’t help but sing along, dance in their seats and rise with the climatic tours the biopic ends with.
Although the film is criticized for avoiding the allegations and darker side of Michael’s life, the combination of story with concert scenes, the depth of character each actor reveals, and the overall flow allow viewers to feel a longing for more, when the film ends abruptly with the solo breakout tour in 1988.
Loretta said she appreciated that the story came from the Jackson family because it portrayed Michael “how they wanted him to be known.”
Overall, the film succeeds in providing satisfaction to mystery. The record-breaking sales represent the fact that humans are driven by curiosity and intrigue of outliers. Michael unveils some of the masks Michael wore and gratifies the human desire to connect to a musical legend.
Michael Jackson is an outlier, a phenomenon who will remain an icon for generations to come. In addition to the booming box office sales, Michael’s music has experienced an uptick in streaming.
Loretta said she has been streaming Jackson’s music “a bit extra” since seeing the film and would purchase the movie when it becomes available for home viewing. There is no doubt audiences are looking toward a sequel.
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