Know history, know self and the Ethnic Studies Collective
Through in-depth discussions, guest speakers and cultural projects, the Ethnic Studies Collective unifies its members and fosters a deep sense of community at Saddleback College. According to their mission statement, the objective of the club is “to [continue] learning about history, culture and knowledge of communities that have been silenced and marginalized in United States history.”
Ethnic studies examines the history, culture and experiences of marginalized and underrepresented communities in society. It provides necessary context for understanding the social and historical factors that influence cultural identities and societal structures.
“[Ethnic studies] really is the mapping and the cultural analysis of that history,” said Galia Diaz-Montoya, a member of the club. “It does not have to be just one specific community or one specific minority group. It’s the study of all those groups and those intersectionalities.”
The Ethnic Studies Collective prioritizes diversity and welcomes students of different backgrounds to join their club. Ethnic studies majors are welcomed, but a majority of the members of the club have unique career paths ahead of them.
The members are learning how important it is to “know about history, or about different topics within the community,” said Evelyn Barrera, a member of the club. “It could help [people] feel represented.”
A motto that the club follows, inspired by activist José Rizal, is: “Know history, know self. No history, no self,” emphasizing the importance of understanding one’s identity through history.
The Latinx Voices club is closely connected with the Ethnic Studies Collective. They decided to create a separate club for general ethnic studies discussions beyond Latinx experiences, so that students from different cultures feel welcomed to join.
Club meetings often feature a guest speaker to discuss their background in ethnic studies. “Bringing people along and knowing their story. Why they are inspired and creating things, journals, books and podcasts,” said member Annette Cifuentes. “We wanted to do something similar, so bringing these people along inspires us more.”
The future of the club includes a journal and podcast dedicated to exploring their social commentary on their cultural backgrounds. Topics range from first-generational experiences to machismo in the Latinx community.
Current member Michelle Gonzales-Palmer advises future members to learn how to balance your work, school and social life. It is an important life skill that the club helps develop for its members, she said.
Community building is one of the most valuable benefits to being in the club, it brings its members closer together. “There’s so much community and there’s so many people behind you who want to help you,” said Yamila Guzman, a member of the club.
“Being part of the club helped me find people who had similar experiences as my own,” said member Tanitany Hernandez. “It allowed me to feel comfortable, and really like this place was for me.”If you are interested in joining the Ethnic Studies Collective, you will be welcomed into a space that encourages community building, cultural exploration and educational enrichment. To get involved, you can reach out to the club via email.
