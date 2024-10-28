How members of One Direction and the public reacted to Liam Payne’s death
One Direction member, Liam Payne, passed away on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling from a third floor hotel balcony.
The hotel manager had called emergency services right before and reported a man, later revealed to be Payne, for acting aggressive and believed that he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Payne died immediately after falling. It is unknown whether the fall was accidental or on purpose.
Members of One Direction, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan released a joint statement on Instagram expressing their grief.
The Instagram post states, “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall, and Harry.”
Along with the joint Instagram post, members of the band also posted personal statements on their personal accounts as well.
Zayn Malik posted a picture on Instagram of the two napping next to each other and another image with a personal statement talking about how he hoped that he was at peace and how loved he was. He ended the statement with “Love you bro.”
Louis Tomlinson posted a picture on Instagram of the two standing next to each other with Liam’s arm around him and both of them holding microphones. His caption talks about how the two first met and how he impacted the band, calling him, “the most vital part of One Direction.”
Niall Horan posted a picture on Instagram of Niall carrying Liam on his back along with a second photo with a personal statement expressing his grief and how the two made each other laugh and how he was grateful just to know him.
Along with the band’s expressing their sorrow, fans from across the world have also shared their distress over the singer’s death. Memorials of Payne have popped up everywhere since his death.
In London’s Hyde Park, approximately one thousand fans gathered around the park’s Peter Pan statue. Flowers, balloons, and handwritten letters were left to commemorate the singer’s impact on his fans.
In New York’s Washington Square Park, hundreds of fans gathered around with balloons and candles to memorialize Payne.
And finally, in Buenos Aires, tearful mourners held a vigil outside the Casa Sur Hotel where Liam Payne passed away.
