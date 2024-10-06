Saddleback College Wins the Homecoming Football Game
Robert Ramirez/The Lariat
Saddleback College’s homecoming game ends with a 38-10 win over the Southwestern football team, continuing their 3-1 record.
Saddleback started the game hot with an interception on the first play of the game by Dallas White. With the interception, the team was able to gain some momentum throughout the game to carry the lead.
In the second quarter, both teams were neck-to-neck with Saddleback up by three, with the score 10-3. Saddleback returns a 97-yard kick return for a touchdown, which brought them up by 10, giving Saddleback a huge shift of momentum over the rest of the game.
“I believe when they blocked our field goal kick and scored on the next drive,” said Kerry Crabb, head coach of Saddleback College football team. “We were able to take their full momentum swing away by returning the kickoff for a touchdown. With the kickoff touchdown, I fully believe that gave us the turning point to take over the rest of that half and the rest of the game.”
With a huge lead toward the end of the game with a result of 38-10. With a good defensive and offensive effort from Saddleback, they were able to hold the lead towards the end of the game. After the game, Crabb was able to give us a rundown of his final thoughts.
“Well, obviously the outcome is what we wanted was a win,” said Crabb. “Some things were disturbing like the number of pleties which shows a lack of discipline. Overall, I credit the kids with their perseverance to rise from the bad parts to the good parts and play football, which I am very proud of them for.”
With a great homecoming game victory, the Saddleback’s record is now 3-1. Be ready to support Saddleback’s next home game on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.