Harry Styles brings back funny
Harry Styles recently made his long-awaited return to the music scene and late-night television on March 14. In his episode, Styles proves to the world, or at the very least Saturday Night Live’s audience, that if his music career goes down the drain, he has a very legitimate contingency plan through comedy.
Many may believe that his private life and quiet demeanor mean he lacks charisma, but his SNL episode proves quite the opposite. It would not be out of the realm of possibility to say that he carries the episode with his charm and unexpected knack for comedic timing.
While the commandability of the Grammy winner’s newest album is up for debate by music critics, his performance on SNL is undoubtedly unparalleled, potentially one of the best of the season.
In regard to his monologue, the writers certainly lean into his charm while also making use of the many rumors circulating since his absence from the music scene.
“I’ve learned a lot about myself,” Styles says. “Like I’ve always known that I’m someone who talks rather slowly, but I found out it’s not that, I’m tremendously boring.”
Styles continues to poke fun at himself, even saying his newfound hobby of jogging is not at all interesting, but because he’s Harry Styles, people pretend that it’s unbelievably interesting. His flat way of speaking and natural, dry sense of humor only heightened the hilarity.
Styles has an effortless sort of charisma that is prevalent during his opening monologue. He very obviously hooks his audience with every word, and there is an underlying cheekiness and playfulness in his expressions that makes it difficult not to be charmed by him.
To be blunt, the entire monologue simply feels like a casual conversation with a very laid-back stoner. He just seems like a chill guy who, as he so eloquently put it in his monologue, likes fruit and sex.
Despite his chill demeanor, his playfulness and pop star personality shine through in many of the skits. Specifically, the skit about a court case with Sebastian Maniscalco as the defense attorney.
The skit featured Marcello Hernandez, who has an almost uncanny Maniscalco impression. Even more unexpected, though, the skit concludes with Styles putting on his own impersonation of the eccentric comedian.
The singer’s impersonation is probably on par with Hernandez’s. It is wild, quirky and clearly very out of character for Styles’ typical mellow demeanor. It is very likely the fastest Harry Styles has ever spoken on camera.
The way in which Styles was able to venture outside of his usual personality was refreshing. Many celebrities would be too timid or strict with a certain brand to do so, but Styles appears to really let loose and have fun with the experience, which, in turn, made the viewer have fun.
Not all of the skits venture away from the singer’s brand, however. Another skit focuses on Styles’ various red carpet or concert looks over the years.
Styles is known for his bold and often controversial style, usually made up of colorful and chaotic patterns and textures, and sometimes even gowns or dresses.
In this skit, Harry Styles jokingly announces a partnership with Target so that anyone could wear his outfits, but what really happened was that attention was called to the fact that no one can sport a multicolored shimmery romper or single pearl earring quite like Harry Styles.
Cast member and writer, Ben Marshall, sports Styles’ iconic rainbow jumpsuit while Mikey Day wears the singer’s Dorothy Halloween costume, complete with the bow and tights. With the usual cast being so willing to show a little whimsy, it really gives Styles room to shine.
The mix of outlandish outfits and cheeky or flirtatious comments from Styles makes it impossible not to giggle. His boyish nature from his time in One Direction made a reappearance and certainly makes many audience members’ teenage fangirl selves emerge as well.
To be frank, SNL has been lacking in many departments throughout recent seasons. But Harry Styles’ feature on the show really seems to have got things back on track.
His casual and effortless humor really captures laughs and hearts. He has a debonair air about him that the writers evidently rely on. The humor is slightly dry and satirical, but because it isn’t so overt, the delivery makes it even funnier.
It doesn’t suffocate the viewer but instead leaves people wanting more.
In terms of the more blatantly funny skits, such as the Maniscalco trial, even then, the humor isn’t too in the audience’s face. At times, SNL humor can try so hard to be funny that it ends up being exceedingly hard to watch.
That is not ever the case for this episode, though. Styles’ natural way of being a straight-faced comedian clearly gives the writers room to be funny without trying so hard. At this point, it’s not unfair to say that Harry Styles gives one of the most effortless and hilarious episodes of SNL’s most recent seasons.
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