Handshake 101: Internships made easy
The app Handshake has taken the college world by storm. It provides ample access to internship and job opportunities across campuses nationwide, and you can take advantage of this at our very own Saddleback College.
On Sept. 4, there was a meeting hosted in the Career Resource Center to get students more familiar with using the app. Career placement officer Eric Hilden walked through the sign-up process and introduced the features available through the app.
Often compared to LinkedIn, the app Handshake serves as a job board and is used as a networking tool in order to build connections with future employers.
The app is seamlessly integrated into the Saddleback College records, and every student on campus has access to a Handshake account that was already made by the school.
All you need in order to access Handshake is your Saddleback email address and there should be key information about you already associated with the account. School major and grade point average coinciding with admissions and records is automatically integrated into the site, helping you appeal to potential employers.
Handshake will allow you to personalize your profile with your interests, resume and employment history. These features will tailor your profile to connect you with employers that align with your experiences.
There are an extensive number of resources available through the Handshake app that make internship networking easier than ever. Handshake allows you to message potential employers and peers for guidance, attend online events and grants access to tutorials.
Tutorials available to Saddleback College students include: Resume and cover letter tips, interview tips and LinkedIn account tips.
To access your Handshake account, go to saddleback.joinhandshake.com or download Handshake through your app store. Log in to the app using your @saddleback.edu email and password through the single sign-on feature.
If you are interested in finding out more about how to use the app or have any questions about your Handshake profile, you can contact the Career Resource Center by calling them at (949) 582-4575 or email them to set up an appointment.
Saddleback College has made Handshake usage easier than ever before and if you are looking for internship opportunities, Handshake is the perfect place to start.
