Fire in Ladera Ranch at 5 acres
07/07/2026 Briefs, News, Uncategorized
A fire in Ladera Ranch can currently be seen from the Saddleback campus, which remains open. Campus faculty and staff received a notification of the Narrow Fire shortly after 5 p.m..
OC Fire Authority and CHP helicopters were circling the fire area.
The fire is currently limited to five acres and is not close to any houses right now, said Sean Doran, OCFA Public Information Officer.
“We’re making great progress,” he said.
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