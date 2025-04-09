Factory Records’ owner celebrates 34th anniversary of original shop
David James, or ‘DaveNoise’ as some people call him, opened ‘Noise Noise Noise’ on April 2, 1991. This year he celebrates the 34th anniversary of the original shop.
“I figure if I opened on April 1, people would think it was an April Fools prank,” James said; he was 22 years old at the time of opening. “I called it Noise Noise Noise because there is an old punk band called ‘The Damned’ and they have a song called ‘Noise Noise Noise.’ It’s basically about turning up the music loud and the music rules.”
Since around junior high James wanted to open a record shop. He even got a job at the local music store, called ‘Music Market’ right out of high school. James went to OCC, but furthering his education in college hadn’t sparked the same passion that opening a record store did.
“The opportunity presented itself; my mom drove by a location and said I needed to check it out because it would be really good for a record store,” James said. “We went over and within days we had signed the lease.”
The original name of his shop called ‘Noise Noise Noise’ but now it is called Factory Records and down the street from the original location.
“I was drawn to the shop because of competition really, especially with [my longtime friend] J. Rocc, to find untapped record shops. Dave had such a well rounded music selection and was able to find underground gems. ” Marcel Mercado, or Zulu King Yota One, says.
Besides being a loyal customer to DaveNoise, Mercado was a DJ, producer and MC first. He is now a hip-hop historian and organizer for the Zulu Union, with years of experience in underground and commercial hip-hop scenes in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas.
“Later on Dave started doing consignments, so if you had a mixtape or he knew you from the neighborhood, if he knew you were a DJ he would pick up your tapes on consignment. He would try to help you get by and get your names out there,” Mercado said.
Many think of James as a pillar in the company, and he has always been there for people.
“He’s always been a nice guy,” Mercado said. “I know Dave’s had his struggles just like everybody else but he’s continued to do this without any fan-fare, without write-ups or recognition. He has always been that dope person, and can keep his store at such a high bar.”
“I love to tell people about the record store but I hate to tell people about the record store because it’s so off the hook! And yes there’s stores that are closer but Dave has relationships with people that he’s fostered for years and to me that’s a special situation.”
DJ Drez is another person that went in to ask James if he would carry his mixtapes and it was a big deal when James said yes, being one of the first stores to carry Drez’s music.
“I started going to Noise Noise Noise in the early 90s,” Drez said. “I saw it randomly while I driving by and anything with records I would go. I opened this little door, looked inside and it was this magical place.”
In August of 2006, James got evicted from Noise Noise Noise because he failed to pay the rent, a decision he ultimately agrees with the land-lady on, recognizing it was for the best. It was quickly replaced with a “massage bar” that is still there today.
“The reason I shut down Noise Noise Noise was because I got strung out on heron and other drugs,” James said. “I became the poster boy for why drugs like that are bad and everything went to hell. And it was about four years between stores and I felt I left with an ugly record and stained the name.”
James also expressed that in retrospect, the name change was unnecessary because he got himself together and his customers still love him and the shop. Even though this record store doesn’t have the same name his loyal customers celebrate the nostalgia of the original shop all the time.
“I got clean and sober, stayed in the industry for the most part,” James said. “I toured with a band across the United States as their merch guy and designated driver. Then I worked at record store called Second Spin for 10 months and wasn’t planning to open another shop at all.”
A friend from Noise Noise Noise reached out to James and told him about a little shop that went out of business. The owner of the location and barber parlor next store wanted to put in another record store.
“My friend convinced me to come look at the location; he opened the door and immediately I knew I was going to open another record store. I knew exactly what it was going to look like as soon as I saw it. And within 2 months the doors were open.”
Now his store is called Factory Records in honor of the record label of one his favorite bands of all time, New Order. Factory Records turns 15 years old on April 24.
“I’m grateful to be brought up with the record store; it’s an honor,” Drez said. “I’m so happy that Dave’s still in the business, as am I. It’s something that has lasted a lifetime and it’s amazing.”
April 12 is National Record Store Day and it’s a big deal at Factory Records.
“We have so much stuff that we have to put a pop-up tent out front,” James said. “We have boxes and boxes and boxes of limited edition New Record Store Day merchandise. We also do an event that runs concurrent with Record Store Day called ‘Record Store Day for People Who Hate Record Store Day.’ And it’s like 20 boxes of fresh and used collectibles, killer stuff!”
His shop has everything, any artist or album or genre. Looking for records, CDs or cassettes? Factory Records will have it.
“It’s one of the most fun record stores to go to because he’s got everything in here,” long time customer and record diver Matt Romey said. “He just crams so many records in here. A lot of other places have lots of new records, but as a record collector it’s a lot cooler to go through old, dusty and more obscure releases from history.”
Make sure to go visit Factory Records on April 12 for National Record Store Day!
Address for Factory Records:
440 E 17th St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Interviewees’ Instagram accounts:
@factoryrecordsdavenoise (David James)
@djdrez (DJ Drez)
@yota_one (Marcel Mercado)
You must be logged in to post a comment.