Exploring a world of opportunities: U.S. department of state and USAID
Katelyn Choe, Diplomat in Residence for Southern California, encouraged those with different backgrounds to apply for international affairs internships while speaking to Saddleback students Thursday. Diversity and different perspectives strengthen diplomacy across the world and hopefully lead to better policies worldwide, she said.
Students gain eligibility to apply to different fellowships once they are a senior in college. The fellowship must coincide with enrollment in a masters program that meets qualifications. Each program has their own guideline of which degree is acceptable. After obtaining a masters, there is a five year obligation as a diplomat.
Patrica Scroggs, Director of the Diplomatic Fellowship, encourages students of all different degrees to apply to the fellowship programs. There is a need for many different subjects such as medicine, IT, and communications. This is a chance to travel the world and learn new languages.
Many fellowship programs turn into careers at the end of the fellowships, said Karen Klimowski, Deputy Mission Director of USAID. These fellowships pay for graduate school, up to $52,000 dollars for two-year graduate programs, and stipends for housing, boarding, and school supplies.
Below are the following fellowships that are currently available and accepting applications.
Different Program Types:
Payne: International Development Fellowship
Must be a U.S. Citizen to apply.
Applicants must be seeking admission to enter graduate school, senior year of their undergraduate, or can be a college graduate.
Will pay up to $52,000 dollars towards a two-year graduate program.
Must obtain a degree in international affairs or related fields such as public policy, economics, or history but not limited to.
Maintain a GPA of 3.2
Must fulfill a five-year obligation.
Opens in October 2023 for applications.
www.paynefellows.org
Franklin Fellows Program:
Must be U.S. Citizen to apply.
Must be able to get a security clearance.
Internship opportunity that leads to a job after graduation.
Maintain a GPA of 3.2.
Language training
Must fulfill a five-year obligation.
Last day to fill out an application is September 29, 2023
careers.state.gov/interns-fellows/professional-fellowships/franklin-talent-exchange-program/
Charles B. Rangel Summer Enrichment Program (SEP)
Must be a U.S. Citizen to apply.
Applicants must be seeking admission to enter graduate school, senior year of their undergraduate, or can be a college graduate.
Will pay up to $42,000 annually for a two-year master’s program.
Must have a GPA of 3.2.
Must obtain a degree in public administration or related fields such as business administration, political science, or foreign languages but not limited to.
This includes two summer internships in Washington D.C.
Last day to fill out the application is September 29,2023.
www.rangelprogram.org/