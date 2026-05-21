“Euphoria” as a tool of influence
When Euphoria first premiered on HBO in 2019, it immediately became more than just another teen drama. The series stuck out within pop culture through its use of glittery makeup, neon strobe lighting, chaotic energy, and emotional storytelling that drew audiences in, differentiating it from any series before it, especially those aimed at a younger audience.
Euphoria appears as though it is a romanticization of teenage life, but in reality it is a dark story about addiction, loss of identity, loneliness, sex, and the pains of growing up.
Euphoria possessed an impact that reached far beyond television. Fashion trends, makeup looks, TikTok edits, and even music began reflecting Euphoria’s dreamy yet foreboding and intense atmosphere. The show became something to be replicate, with audiences falling in love with the admittedly deeply flawed characters and the overall aesthetic.
What made Euphoria unique was not just the plot, but the way it blended realism with fantastical elements. Ruby Hill a film major expressed appreciation for this complex combination.
“It balances fantasy and realism when a character goes in or out of a trip,” she said.
She emphasized how the series immerses audiences inside the mind of its characters. Rather than presenting addiction or trauma in a far off and inconsequential way, the cinematography forces viewers to feel truly in it. The lighting, camera movement, and coloring create emotional tension in nearly every scene, she explained.
Diego Uribe, and acting major with a film minor at Loyola Marymount University, focused on the show’s visuals.
“Euphoria is visually different than other TV shows due to its color grading and euphoric-like lighting,” he said.
This style became one of the most recognizable parts of the series. Purple neon lights, glitter tears, blurred party scenes, and dreamlike transitions quickly became associated with the trademark aesthetic.
On platforms like TikTok and Instagram, users recreated makeup looks inspired by characters like Maddy Perez and Jules Vaughn, while influencers and brands began incorporating similar styling into campaigns and photoshoots.
A classmate of Uribe’s, Lily Peguero, attributed the show’s strong influence mostly to social media.
“If it wasn’t for TikTok and Instagram’s influence, the show’s aesthetic wouldn’t be the same,” she said.
Fashion also became one of the clearest examples of the show’s influence. Sequins, mesh tops, cutouts, colorful eyeshadow, and Y2K-inspired outfits significantly increased in popularity during the show’s peak.
As Peguero pointed out, Juicy tracksuits and colorful outfits reflected the style of various characters began to emerge. The series revived styles that were flamboyant and fun, hyperfeminine and glittery, creating a look that felt both futuristic and nostalgic.
Much of the show’s fashion success came from how distinct each character looked from one another, every character had their signature style. Instead of dressing characters similarly, costume design became a form of storytelling.
Grady Jenkins, a fashion major, focused on Jules and Maddy’s character.
“Jules and Maddy’s style had the biggest cultural impact,” he said. “Jules’ outfits were dreamy and almost unrealistic while Maddy’s style showed that even in basics you can still say what you want to say.”
Their clothing reflected their personalities in ways audiences immediately understood. Jules represented experimentation and emotional vulnerability, while Maddy exuded confidence and control through bold makeup and clothing. Despite Jenkins’ observation on the these two characters, they are not the only ones who reflect their personality in their fashion.
Film major Cassidy Son hones in on Cassie’s character and her choices in fashion, noting how Cassie’s revealing outfits mirror her desire for attention and validation.
As the characters aged and changed throughout the series, their fashion choices changed too, becoming darker and more mature.
This change helped make Euphoria feel more realistic despite its romanticized presentation. The clothing might be dramatic, but the emotional motivations and intentional choices behind it were not lost. Audiences, especially younger audience members, saw pieces of themselves in the characters, even when the situations onscreen felt dramatized.
At the same time, Euphoria became controversial for its depiction of teenage life. Critics argued that the show glamorized drug use, toxic relationships and other debaucherous activity through its use of strategic cinematography and attractive actors. Still, some have pointed out that the series was actually a criticism of these issues rather than a romanticization.
Ava Stivers and Cassidy Son, both participants in the CTVR program, point out that romanticization was never the true intention.
“The intention was never to romanticize what was going on, but rather bring awareness to it.” Stivers said.
That distinction became integral to how audiences interpreted Euphoria. The show constantly walks a line between beauty and destruction. Party scenes appear mesmerizing at first, but often end in violence or other chaotic scenes.
Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, serves as the emotional center of the series precisely because her addiction is never portrayed as glamorous in the long term. It may be momentarily beautiful but the consequences of her actions are always very clearly shown.
“The show creates a realistic teenage life for those that have experienced drug use or know someone who’s gone through drug abuse,” Son said.
While some viewers saw exaggeration, others saw authenticity. Gen Z audiences are especially connected with the themes of mental health struggles, loneliness, social pressure and identity confusion because many of those experiences are realities young people deal with today.
The timing of Euphoria’s release also mattered. Gen Z grew up during a period defined by social media, increasing mental health crises, political conflict, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this in mind, Euphoria felt familiar even when its storylines became dramatized.
Shock value undeniably played a role in the show’s popularity. Euphoria constantly pushes boundaries through explicit scenes, uncomfortable conversations, and emotionally intense conflicts. However, the shock factor alone would not have sustained the show’s cultural relevance. What kept audiences invested was the emotional vulnerability underneath the spectacle. Characters constantly search for validation, identity, intimacy, and meaning, even while self-destructing.
Creator Sam Levinson built the show around chaos rather than blatant morality. Few characters are entirely good or entirely bad. Instead, Euphoria presents flawed people making impulsive decisions while struggling to understand themselves, something that young people can certainly relate to. This allowed the show to truly resonate with viewers.
The influence of Euphoria can still be seen today, even years after its original release. Especially with the recent release of the third season, Euphoria seems to be more relevant than ever.
However, as of this last season, Euphoria seems to have abandoned its traditional aesthetic of glitter and rhinestones, switching to a much more dark and realistic aesthetic, even abandoning Labyrinth who contributed nearly all the music for the past 2 seasons and elevated the dreamy feel.
Whether intentional or not, even this evolution in aesthetics seems to have much influence. The audience that grew up with the glittery Euphoria are now adults, their lives are darker and much less glamorized. Much like the show.
The young viewers who were so influenced by color and glitter now trade this in for the classier, sexier, yet still bold looks of the third season.
Ultimately, Euphoria’s legacy may not come from any single outfit, makeup look, or even a single aesthetic. Instead, its lasting impact comes from how it captured a generation’s attention and influence.
The show is beautiful and disturbing, intimate and performative, realistic and exaggerated all at once. It reflects the morals of nearly an entire generation, one raised through social media making them constantly aware of their image and the way they are perceived, while also remaining deeply anxious about the future.
Whether audiences loved or hated the series, Euphoria undeniably changed modern pop culture and significantly influenced trends.
It transformed fashion trends, influenced beauty standards, reshaped trending aesthetics, and more importantly, sparked conversations about addiction and mental health among younger viewers.
In the end, it showed how television could function not just as entertainment, but as a multifaceted method of influence. For Gen Z, Euphoria was never just a TV series. It became a mirror of sorts, reflecting ideals and trends so that the future might be altered.
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