Dodgers stadium will fully open on June 15, based on Newsome’s reopening plan for California
Dodgers Stadium, by Ken Lund
Tickets will be sold for full capacity on May 27, the stadium will fully open on June 15.
From 2013 through 2019, the Dodgers had the highest attendance for games every season. More than 3.9 million fans in 2019, the most recent season when Dodger Stadium was open to full capacity.
The pandemic caused the Dodgers to lose more than $100 million during the 2020 season when. The team laid off dozens of employees in the fall due to the lack of attendance at the stadium.
Only approximately 15,000 to 16,000 fans have been able to attend games during the pandemic on a limited-capacity basis. The Dodgers have invested $100 million to renovate the stadium that is equipped with a new center-field plaza. Concessions options were added and two sports bars under the pavilions.
The Dodgers will play at Minute Maid Park in Houston for a two-game series against the Astros next week. Tickets for games through the rest of the 2021 season will go on sale on May 27 at 4 p.m. through www.dodgers.com/tickets.