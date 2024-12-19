Deck The Halls…But When
Robert Ramirez Lariat
With the holidays approaching, the real question that has people on both sides of the fence:When is it ok to listen to Christmas music?
People would say after the turkey is cut on Thanksgiving, the middle of November when the radio station begins playing Christmas music or any time.
There are people who are sometimes referred to as a Grinch or Scrooge towards this topic. The reason for this is that people don’t like the music being played early or they simply don’t like it. This is a common feeling since some people don’t like being in the Christmas spirit early or simply want to enjoy Thanksgiving.
“Anytime I feel like listening to Christmas music, I don’t see the need to deprive myself of Christmas music if I’m in the mood.” said Ryan Smith, HVAC employee. “But I also think that too much Christmas music year ‘round can ruin the season, so I listen in moderation up until Dec. 1.”
Another common scenario is people wait for the radio to determine when to start their Christmas music journey for the year. Some people think once the radio stations begin to play Christmas music, they think it’s their way of starting their Christmas with holiday music.
After Oct. 31, due to the spooky season coming to end,ushering in the holy jolly season” said event coordinator Nathan Zelaya.
Another common thing people do is wait until the middle of November since it is the right and perfect time to start listing as it is towards the end of Thanksgiving and the beginning of the holiday season.
“I would say anytime at the beginning of November since it’s the social change of seasons and people,” said Matthew Bates, photographer. “Anticipate getting through the fall to get to Christmas. Most retail stores and places start playing it within the fall season anyway.”
There are others who feel that Christmas should be celebrated whenever they feel like it since they feel joyful. Some people believe that Christmas should be played all year long since they personally like the genre or don’t believe it’s seasonal.
“I believe that christmas music should be played or listened to around Nov. 15 because it’s a free country,” said Luke Senger, Fire Inspector.
“When is the appropriate time to listen to Christmas music?” has answers for both sides of the question. There are many reasonable answers for this topic which support both sides and support the personal interest of Christmas music. I think the final answer forthis topic towards people’s holiday cheer or spirit is that it relies on personal interest in Christmas and the holidays.
