Crypto.com Arena announces renovations including 2 new scoreboards, updated terrace view
Downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena will undergo a nine-figure renovation over the next three seasons, Anschutz Entertainment Group announced Monday. Upgrades include a new tunnel, premium seating, and two new scoreboards in the upper bowls of the building, along with an expansion to the City View Terrace in the upper concourse of the arena. The City View Terrace will be updated to include outside seating while watching events in the arena. The section in the upper concourse permits outside gatherings, allowing spectators to socialize and watch events even while outside of the arena.
Another noteworthy upgrade is the new tunnel club which allows fans to see their favorite teams walk out onto the court or ice and come back to the locker rooms from intermissions.
“This comprehensive and wide-ranging project is the most significant re-imagining of our home in the history of our arena,” AEG Sports CEO Kelly Cheeseman told NHL.com. “The upgrades will not only improve everybody’s experience, but it will also provide a new life and energy into our arena beginning this fall. When completed, we will have worked from floor to ceiling to enhance every fan’s overall experience.”
The arena renovation will begin in fall 2022 with a projected end date by the 2024-25 seasons for both basketball and hockey. AEG first plans to start additions this fall with new main concourse suites in the corners of the lower bowl.
