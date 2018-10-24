Bilderberg: Coincidence or Conspiracy
What is the Bilderberg? The Bilderberg is an annual private conference of the multinational; political elite, international financial experts, academic elite, industry developers, military leaders, and media heads.
The meeting is a forum for informal discussions about megatrends and major issues facing the world. The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor of any other participant may be revealed. Thanks to the private nature of the meeting, the participants are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions. There is no detailed agenda, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued,” according to the BilderbergMeeting.org.
The 66th Bilderberg meeting took place from 7-10 June 2018 in Turin, Italy. Bilderbergs refrain from making statements about the group’s discussion besides the broad key topics for discussion which include; Populism in Europe, the inequality challenge, future of work, Artificial Intelligence, The U.S. before Midterms, Free trade, U.S. World Leadership, Russia, Quantum computing, Saudi Arabia and Iran, the “post-truth” world, and current events.
The meeting is composed of some of the world’s most influential individuals from around the globe. Bilderberg meetings bring Prime Ministers, political influences, leaders of industry, media experts and secretaries of defense to discuss the future of international relations.
Key topics including U.S. World Leadership, Russia, and Saudi Arabia and Iran, leave us questioning the group phrasing which suggests that Saudi Arabia and Iran are similar in geographic location and are to be enduring similar conditions. U.S. World Leadership also suggest a global understanding of the power of the U.S. and its influence around the world.
The Bilderberg meetings coincidentally fall on the same weekend as the Group of 7 summits, the NATO defense summit, and the Chinese security summit in collaboration with Russia and Iran. Do the Bilderberg meeting influence how public policy is decided? Are the Bilderbergs influencing foreign politics and foreign relations?
The 66th Bilderberg meeting included members; James Baker, U.S. Director, Office of Net Assessment and Secretary of Defense, Turpin, Matthew (USA), Director for China, National Security Council, Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy, Rubin, Robert E. (USA), Co-Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations; Former Treasury Secretary, Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO, Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute, aka. Pardoned CIA Director.
Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General for NATO will be at the Bilderberg meeting and will also be responsible for directing NATO and its correspondence. This allows ideas of foreign policy from the Bilderberg meeting to be reintroduced during the NATO defense summit.
In a world where speech is protected, I believe that elected officials are responsible to debrief the public about the important events that determine the future of their freedom and society otherwise it leads to mystery, speculation, and conspiracy.
This Halloween, instead of fearing what lurks in the dark, be afraid of the political implication that can result when powerful unelected officials meet to talk about changes for the foreseeable future under the protection of secrecy.