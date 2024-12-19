Are New Year’s resolutions meant to be made or broken?
New Years is known for people trying to make a change in their lives, New Year’s resolutions include people keeping their resolution or by breaking it. Keeping resolutions have been a hard thing to sustain with distractions and temptations.
Some common goals that people make are losing weight , eating better or less screen time on their phones. People will stay strong with these goals for the first couple of weeks or months until their old habits catch on.
At least 50% of people are able to hold on to their relosultion they make each year according to Baylor College of Medicine. Each year, goals become easier to break because the trials become too heavy to bear.
“Each year I tell myself I will work harder on keeping myself in better shape,” Jack Shawn said. “By the second month is when things become hard to keep with school and friends coming back into town which leads to eating and other scenarios.”
Some tips people have suggested to continue and stay strong on their new year’s resolutions is to keep one resolution each year and don’t overwhelm yourself with goals. Having only one goal can help with having the motivation to accomplish their yearly goals because with the right amount of determination, your goal can go a long way.
Another good tip people suggest for accomplishing a goal is to make a small one, then give yourself milestones to reach a bigger goal. Starting off with a big goal can have too much of an impact on someone and is easy to give someone the urge to give up. Giving yourself milestones not only helps you improve your strength towards your goal, but helps with your ambition and confidence.
“My main flaw when I make a goal is that I go too big and just overwhelm myself,” Jock Beck said. “Starting off with a small goal or even making a small goal just for the year can help in many ways, by giving a realistic and achievable goal.”
Goals take a lot of commitment and energy to achieve during an entire year. . Having the ability to rely on yourself and being able to have strength to continue the goal take a lot of discipline.
“Some goals aren’t meant for people to make or to achieve,” Matt Dead said. “It takes a lot of responsibility to keep moving towards your goal. Sometimes though, accomplishing your goal is one of the best feelings..”
Some goals are meant to be broken and some are not meant to be made, but the right strength and encouragement can go a long way. Goals can have a positive and negative side to New Year’s resolutions, but the real question is are resolutions meant to be made or to be broken?
