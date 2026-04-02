April Fool’s Day: The orange man book recommendations
Recently a list of the orange man’s late night reads has been found. The Secret Service has been kind enough to share the list. If you want to read the same books as the man in charge, keep reading.
Get cozy in a reading spot, have your cold McDonald’s Big Mac and a Coca-Cola on hand and prepare yourself.
“McDonald’s menu” the president’s food is only the best food America has to offer. “I’ve gone there a couple of times.” said Mr. President at the McDonald’s Impact Summit held in November 2025.
Donnie boy we can tell you’ve been there a few times, no need to tell the people.
“Narcissism for dummies” by Laura L. Smith is a book where the orange man gets his tips on how to be the crazy, narcissist man. It’s seen as a self help book but for him it’s a lifestyle.
“Grumpy Monkey” by Suzanne Lang is a popular children’s book where he gets ideas on how to handle a tantrum and take out his emotions on citizens and not listen to his friends.
“Hitler A Biography” by Ian Kershaw is the inspiration for the president’s ideas on what to do as the man in charge. From putting immigrants in cages, killing innocent people on the street, to having people fear for their lives in the streets.
Overly orange man might not have a tiny mustache like Hitler did, but he does have his bleach, dry looking toupée.
“The Bible” is said to be one of his favorite books. The orange man tends to quote the Bible multiple times, just in his own version. He even endorsed a new version of the Bible called “God Bless The USA” that is being sold for $59.99 online.
The book list does not come as surprise to anyone, but the big surprise is he knows how to read.
Happy April Fool’s from the orange man.
Disclaimer: This is an article written for April Fool’s Day.
You must be logged in to post a comment.