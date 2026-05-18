Advice current students would give to future Saddleback students
Graduating high school seniors have plenty of community colleges to pick from if that is the route they choose to take. So what should make them choose Saddleback?
Saddleback has beautiful facilities and high quality education, as Saddleback is currently rated in the top 10 community colleges in the nation.
“I’ve been to a bunch of different community colleges and Saddleback has the best quality of education. I would also say take advantage of the basic needs center. They have free food and clothes and hygiene resources.” said Danielle Suberin, nursing major.
The basic needs center is located —- so it’s easy for students to access it and get the resources they are looking for.
“Don’t pressure yourself about transferring in two years. It is not a race, everyone has their own timeline especially if your friends are leaving, take it one day at a time and enjoy it and don’t rush past it.” said Liz Ette, psychology major.
“Any pace is still a pace, don’t rush things,” said Ryan Villar, chemistry major.
Saddleback has great counselors to help organize student’s schedules and help them on their transferring path whether they want to do it in two years or take fewer classes.
“Focus on not procrastinating because your actions and what you do matter and your work catches up to you fast.” said Caryn Studio, an art major.
The LRC has many different tutors to help knock out work when it is assigned and also help you make a study schedule to ensure all work is done on time.
“If you’re doing sports, take advantage of the online classes because it’s a lifesaver for your crazy schedule.” Mikayla Tibbeau, a business administration major.
“Try and manage your classes carefully and don’t get classes too early if you can’t wake up early.” said Aiden Lane, a chemistry major.
Saddleback has many different asynchronous classes to pick from if that is what students are looking for. Saddleback additionally has more than enough in person classes to choose from as well if that is what is wanted.
“I would say always try your hardest in all of your classes. Just because you’re going to a community college doesn’t mean it’s different from any other school and if you find that you like classes that are different from your major it is perfectly fine to switch to find what you love doing.” Ashlyn Root, business major stated.
“Come with an open mind and don’t rush anything and it’s ok to switch majors,” Jaylee Casellano, kinesiology major stated.
Counselors and academic advisors can additionally help with any major changes. They can help by getting you in the right classes needed for that major and they can make sure they transfer to the college that the student wants to go to.
“Nothing is a waste of time as long as you learn something.” Iso Doan, a chemistry major stated.
This last piece of advice is great to carry as one is picking between colleges. It is good to take time and make the right decision instead of rushing past it.
When deciding between Saddleback College and other community colleges or universities, it is important to keep in mind all of the great resources Saddleback has to offer.
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