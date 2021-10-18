A collective Californian composition
Photographers, for some odd reason, seem to always find a place and time for everything. What I mean by that is even the most simple or random object or view can become a fun picture, with the proper composition. Buying a camera was certainly one of the bigger decisions in my life, so I hope it makes an impact and may even influence people to practice taking and composing pictures.
This particular time frame was a big change for me. A real “April Showers” kind of memory.
What was interesting that day was there were on-and-off showers of rain and the sun would occasionally peek out of the clouds with its mysterious rays. It was the first time I got to experiment with my vintage lenses and that day I remember vividly thinking I would have to come back again one day. Unfortunately, it turns out the bloom only comes during late Spring/early Summer. The picture itself looking back gives me a sort of serenity.
I’m sure most beachgoers understand surfing first thing in the morning is the “morning routine.” The beach has always been sort of an escape for me. And surfing is a sort of natural meditation. Something about floating on a board is really calming, but once that big wave comes, you get a thrill and a rush of cold water. One of my more enjoyable hobbies, even if I absolutely stink at it.
I was enjoying a beach outing with a group of my childhood friends I hadn’t seen for years, due to college/COVID, and I happened to have FIJI water. Bet you weren’t expecting that one, huh?
Speaking of the beach, here are some recently taken pictures.
I took this picture while on a brief break with one of my friends, it was sort of enlightening to see sun rays peek out over a cloudy horizon.
These are just a handful of pictures, from a handful of places. I have almost an entire year’s worth of pictures saved digitally on an album. I highly recommend you take pictures and save them, even if you are not particularly skilled. And even phone cameras now have amazing quality and render capabilities. I look forward to seeing what memories you can capture today.
