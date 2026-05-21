“Project Hail Mary” takes science fiction to new levels
In an era in which science fiction films seem to rely on fancy visual effects and not much else, “Project Hail Mary” sets itself apart with its well developed characters and humor.
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and based on the touching novel, the film seamlessly combines space travel with a truly heartfelt story, one that feels unimaginably personal in the sense that the audience comes to like the characters so much that they truly care what happens to them.
In the film, Ryan Gosling stars as the protagonist, Ryland Grace, a shunned scientist turned middle school science teacher. It opens with Grace alone on a seemingly empty and somewhat daunting spacecraft.
As the memories come back to him, the audience gets to see the events leading up to the departure through flashbacks. Grace was sent on the craft, very much against his will, to save the human race from extinction. Grace’s hesitancy for the adventure stems from the fact that it is a one way trip, there is not enough fuel to return home to Earth.
As serious as this plot sounds, the film does a fantastic job at balancing heavy topics with light humor. The protagonist, Ryland Grace, really makes the story come to life. He’s humorous and comical, but extremely endearing. He is not the typical action hero type, there is no “chosen one” armor to protect him, he is very much reluctant to go on this journey.
The fact that he is just an ordinary person who stepped up at the very last minute speaks to a part of the audience that convinces them that should the human race set their mind to something, they can achieve anything.
Arguably, no one could have played Ryland Grace but Ryan Gosling, it is as if the role was written specifically for him. He perfectly balances the chaotic energy needed with a strong emotional performance. His panic, confusion, and self-doubt throughout the film make the character feel believable, especially when the circumstances are so extreme, and this had audience members rooting for his success.
Another aspect that sets this film apart is the lack of reliance on heavy visual effects. Typically, in a film such as this that seems to be the main focus. Whereas in “Project Hail Mary,” the focus is on the emotional storyline found in an unlikely partnership between Grace and an alien life form.
Audiences are able to watch their bond grow over the course of the film, and it adds so much warmth and heart, while simultaneously increasing the stakes.
This is not to say that the film lacks strong visuals, quite the contrary, actually. There are many beautiful visuals throughout the film, capturing both the beauty and eeriness of space, they do not feel overwhelming or shoved down the audience’s throat. Instead, it feels lived in, a part of the characters’ story, not the focus of the story.
Overall, “Project Hail Mary” sets itself apart as a film still packed with adventure, but also one with emotion. It’s hard to think of many other films that so elegantly balance humor, action, and such a strong emotional storyline, but undoubtedly “Project Hail Mary” does so, making it one of the most memorable movies of the year.